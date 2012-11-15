Dance Happening: Parsons Dance

Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts

19805 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield

Choreographer David Parsons’ internationally renowned modern dance company will showcase its newest work, Round My World (2012), in an 8 p.m. concert Nov. 16 at the Wilson Center in Brookfield’s Mitchell Park. The five dances on the program include Kind of Blue (2001), set to Miles Davis’ music, and Parsons’ unforgettable signature piece, Caught (1982), in which the solo dancer appears never to touch ground. Parsons’ work is attractive and very entertaining. For more information, call 262-781-9520.