Christmas Spirit (and a Funny Scrooge!) in The Rep’s Holiday Classic

× Expand Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow The Rep's 'A Christmas Carol,' 2018

That Ebenezer Scrooge! Who knew that the miserable miser could be so funny?

In the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s 44th production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, the ageless tale of loss and (eventual) redemption is made merry with plenty of classic holiday songs, visual gags and enough funny bits to make the scary parts (those certain ghosts) not so scary, even for all the young ones in the audience. That makes this two-hour production (with a 20-minute intermission) a fast-paced sleigh ride through Mr. Bah Humbug’s past, present and future, courtesy of the three (not scary) ghosts.

They visit Scrooge’s school in the hopes of rekindling kindness in his hardened heart. As adapted and directed by Mark Clements, this Scrooge is less bark-and-bite and more emotionally poor lost soul in need of a ghostly nudge here and there. This path to redemption is filled with humor and laughs, harder to see given the gentler, kinder direction from the start.

The standout moments are the most serious and poignant, filled with a genuine tenderness: 45 minutes in, we see a young adult Scrooge dancing with his beloved Belle, as the old Scrooge dances next to the pair, his arms empty, devoid of emotion. The young couple anticipating a life to come filled with love and hope; the elder Scrooge having lived it now, knowing nothing but bitterness and regret.

The most striking part might be Scrooge’s nephew, Fred, and his wife entertaining friends on Christmas. After mocking Uncle Scrooge in a parlor game, the ensemble then comes slowly together to sing, beautifully expressing the meaning of Christmas in a gentle reminder of the true spirit of the season.

There are a number of strong performances: Reese Madigan as the ever-optimistic Bob Cratchit, who breaks our collective hearts in a touching scene with Tiny Tim; Todd Denning as the Ghost of Christmas Present, larger than life with a commanding voice to boot; Mark Corkins as Marley’s Ghost and Old Joe. And a special Christmas commendation to Christopher Peltier and Angela Iannone, playing four roles apiece, each distinctive and three-dimensional. They are the earthly guiding spirits in A Christmas Carol and anchor this production.

Reprising his role as Scrooge, Jonathan Wainwright fits this production perfectly, literally and figuratively speaking. His slight, diminutive frame embodies Scrooge’s crippled spirit. We watch him as he slowly allows himself to feel again, as he unfolds and assumes his emotional stature, coming back to a life of connectedness with others.

As Dickens originally wrote: “I will honour Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year.” That is the lesson Scrooge finally learns in A Christmas Carol. And it is the best of lessons for all of us.

Through Dec. 24 at Pabst Theater, 144 E. Wells St. For tickets, call 414-224-9490 or visit milwaukeerep.com.