No Comeback For Judy Garland in The Rep's 'End Of The Rainbow'

×

Chicago actress Hollis Resnik plays the legendary Judy Garland in the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s End of the Rainbow. The story opens in December of 1968 as the performer prepares for another comeback. Of course, as the title suggests, this is Garland just a few months before her untimely demise at the age of 47 as she prepares for a series of concerts.

It’s a challenge, of course, for any actor to play a cultural figure of Garland’s level. Resnik has had a long career onstage, occasionally appearing onscreen as well. Here she’s not only portraying the legend, she’s also singing in character while performing “The Trolley Song,” “Over the Rainbow” and more. Milwaukee Rep Artistic Director Mark Clements directs the production, which also stars seasoned Milwaukee Rep actor Jonathan Gillard Daly and Nicholas Harazin, who has made memorable impressions with the American Players Theatre and a number of Milwaukee productions over the years as well.

The Milwaukee Rep’s staging of End of the Rainbow runs Jan. 7-Feb. 9, at the Quadracci Powerhouse Theater, 108 E. Wells St. For tickets, call 414-224-9490 or visit milwaukeerep.com.

Theatre Happenings

The World’s Stage Theatre Company presents the debut of local playwright Liz Leighton’s Learner’s Permit. Relative newcomer Sasha Katharine Sigel stars as socially awkward 18-year-old Kim, whose therapist works to uncover what happened to the girl’s family prior to a serious accident. The show runs Jan. 15-19, at The Underground Collaborative, 161 W. Wisconsin Ave. For tickets, visit http://learnerspermit.bpt.me.