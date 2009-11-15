Milwaukee's Best Tea Shop

×

Ladies who lunch justlove the calm, quiet dining room on the second level of George Watts & Son,purveyors of fine chinaware and home decor since 1870. The Tea Room’s serversdeliver delicate sandwiches, homemade soups and creative entrees from asurprisingly large menu, with a serving of refinement on the side. And thenthere are the tempting cinnamon scones and fresh fruit tarts that you reallyshouldn't be ordering because you only came for a spot of tea.

Watts Tea Shop

761 N. Jefferson St.

414-290-5700

http://www.georgewatts.com/

Runners-up: Rochambo Coffee & Tea House, AnabaTea Room