Milwaukee's Best Tea Shop

Watts Tea Shop
Ladies who lunch justlove the calm, quiet dining room on the second level of George Watts & Son,purveyors of fine chinaware and home decor since 1870. The Tea Room’s serversdeliver delicate sandwiches, homemade soups and creative entrees from asurprisingly large menu, with a serving of refinement on the side. And thenthere are the tempting cinnamon scones and fresh fruit tarts that you reallyshouldn't be ordering because you only came for a spot of tea.
761 N. Jefferson St.
414-290-5700
Runners-up: Rochambo Coffee & Tea House, AnabaTea Room