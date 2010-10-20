Repairers of the Breach provides vital services to the city’s neediest residents. Led by MacCanon Brown, this pioneering program serves between 130 and 150 homeless adults each day. In addition to a health clinic that opened earlier this month at 1335 W. Vliet St., this nonprofit serves Milwaukee’s homeless individuals through a daytime shelter that is far more than just a place to stay when there’s nowhere else to go. Repairers of the Breach offers a way for homeless individuals to help each other by becoming members of a community. As a result, many begin counseling, take classes, get legal help, reunite with families and find permanent jobs and housing. To find out how you can help Repairers of the Breach, go to www.repairers.org.