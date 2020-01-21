Best of Milwaukee 2019 Winners: Milwaukee-Made Food and Beverages

×

Artisanal Cheese

WINNER: Clock Shadow Creamery (Also won Best Cheese Curds) 138 W. Bruce St. 414-273-9711 clockshadowcreamery.com

Named for its proximity to the Allen-Bradley Clock Tower, this business was the first urban cheese factory in Wisconsin. While emphasizing environmental sustainability, owner Bob Wills makes the art of cheesemaking—and the art of savoring its results—an accessible experience for folks far from the dairy farm. The cheese is made fresh daily. Curds come in a variety of flavors, and their quark and chèvre are sure to appeal to a gourmet palate. (Anastasia Skliarova)

RUNNERS-UP: Hill Valley Dairy Llc Sartori Cheese Widmer’s Cheese Cellars

Bacon

WINNER: Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Meats multiple locations nueskes.com

Say “bacon,” and Shepherd Express readers say, “Nueske’s!” Now in its 84th year, Nueske’s is renowned for its smoked meats, but oh, that bacon! There’s Applewood, triple-thick butcher cut, smoked pepper, smoked slab, smoked Canadian and even a wild cherrywood smoked uncured bacon (that’s bacon left in a more natural state and tastes like the pork belly itself). This third-generation family owned company continues to import its spices and blend by hand. Now that’s a personal touch. (Harry Cherkinian)

RUNNERS-UP: Bunzel's Meat Market Patrick Cudahy, LLC Usinger's Famous Sausage

Bratwurst

WINNER: Usinger's Famous Sausage (also won Best Sausage) 1030 N. Old World Third St. 414-276-9105 usinger.com

Think Milwaukee, think sausage and think Usinger’s. The company’s products seen in your local grocery store are just the tip of the iceberg. Usinger’s wurstmachers, who practice their culinary art at the 1800s site of the original store, adhere to the old family recipes. Usinger’s deli boasts sliced meats, hams, bacon and snack sticks; the gift store offers applewood-smoked pit ham, Angus beef, cheese, crackers and more. For brats and more, Usinger’s is the best of the wurst! (John Jahn)

RUNNERS-UP: Bunzel's Meat Market Johnsonville Klement's Sausage Co. Milwaukee Sausage Company

Cheese Curds

WINNER: Clock Shadow Creamery (also won Best Artisanal Cheese) RUNNERS-UP: Hill Valley Dairy Llc Renards Widmer's Cheese Cellars

Craft Beer

WINNER: Lakefront Brewery 1872 N. Commerce St. 414-372-8800 lakefrontbrewery.com

Lakefront Brewery’s list of bests grows longer every year. Best brew pub, perhaps, for its nationally awarded green production practices? Best craft beer for organic, gluten-free varieties made entirely of local ingredients? A fish fry accompanied by live polka music? Best of Milwaukee Clock Shadow Creamery cheese curds? Tours by professional theater artists kept alive between stage gigs? The night-lighted beer barrel sculpture crawling across the eastern exterior? The heart-lifting outdoor bar on the Riverwalk? All that. (John Schneider)

RUNNERS-UP: 1840 Brewing Company City Lights Brewing Co. Eagle Park Brewing Milwaukee Brewing Company Third Space Brewing

Cupcakes

WINNER: Jen’s Sweet Treats 4745 S. Packard Ave. 414-940-0725 jenssweettreats.net

The cupcakes at Jen’s Sweet Treats are known for being charmingly decorated and sumptuously moist. The owner, Jen Clark, is known for her sunny disposition. It is, perhaps, the love she puts into her work that makes each treat so appealing. Customers rave about all the bakery has to offer, from its custom cakes to the dog biscuits. And for those missing a sweet tooth, Jen’s even manages to exceed expectations in the savory department: Try the hot ham and rolls. (Anastasia Skliarova)

RUNNERS-UP: Aggie's Bakery & Cake Shop Classy Girl Cupcakes Gigi's Cupcakes

Distilled Spirits

WINNER: Great Lakes Distillery 616 W. Virginia St. 414-431-8683 greatlakesdistillery.com

Great Lakes Distillery was the first distillery in the state since Prohibition, and a tasting room, along with a full kitchen, was added as soon as the law permitted. There, one can sample award-winning spirits made in small batches and with Wisconsin products whenever possible. Great Lakes Distillery creates vodka, gin, rum, whiskey, absinthe, brandy and various liqueurs. Their 90-proof Roaring Dan’s Rum boasts a subtle maple flavor, and the Rehorst Vodka includes citrus and honey versions made with real fruit and local honey. (Jean-Gabriel Fernandez)

RUNNERS-UP: Central Standard Craft Distillery Drink Wisconsinbly Twisted Path Distillery

Frozen Pizza

WINNER: Palermo’s 3301 W. Canal St. 414-643-0919 palermopizza.com

Frozen pizza was once dominated by a handful of national companies, but as in many other areas, Milwaukee fought back. One of many local pizzamakers, family owned Palermo’s has several spin-off brands, including the tasty Screamin’ Sicilian. If you’d rather let them put the pie in the oven, stop at Pizzeria 3301 at their corporate headquarters for carry-out or dining-in. (David Luhrssen)

RUNNERS-UP: Cedar Teeth Emil's Pizza Inc Jack’s Frozen Pizza

Hard Cider

WINNER: CiderBoys 2617 Water St., Stevens Point 715-344-9310 ciderboys.com

Naturally gluten free and with no added sugar, CiderBoys, as many people have discovered, offers a potentially healthier alternative to drinking beer. Since bursting onto the scene in 2012, Stevens Point-located CiderBoys has found a loyal following in Wisconsin and around the country. While the standard “just apple” variety is a great cider, the fun comes in with the seasonal offerings like the outstanding Pineapple Hulu flavor only available in the summer months and the Cranberry Road available in fall. CiderBoys products are stocked in just about any store in town that sells alcohol. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

RUNNERS-UP: Ela Cider Co. Island Orchard Cider Lost Valley Cider Co.

Sausage

WINNER: Usinger's Famous Sausage (also won Best Bratwurst) RUNNERS-UP: Bunzel's Meat Market Klement's Sausage Milwaukee Sausage Company

Soda

WINNER: Sprecher 701 W. Glendale Ave. 414-964-2739 sprecherbrewery.com

Sprecher Brewing is probably best known for its excellent brews, but Sprecher’s soda-making prowess may be becoming just as well known. With about a dozen different varieties of soda produced at any given time, with Sprecher’s you’re bound to find more than one favorite among them. Most are made with Wisconsin honey, Door County cherry juice or other locally sourced flavors. Bottled four-packs are commonly available in stores throughout the area. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

RUNNERS-UP: Imperial Flavors Beverage Co. (Dang! That’s Good brand) Lakefront Brewery Wisco Pop

Tea

WINNER: Rishi Tea 185 S. 33rd Court 414-747-4001 rishi-tea.com

Known for a commitment to sustainability, Rishi Tea shares organic and direct-trade teas ranging from green loose leaf, botanical loose leaf and cold-brew sachets to chai concentrates. In 1997, founder Joshua Kaiser wanted to bring organic teas from remote locations around the world to Milwaukee. Beyond tea, Rishi Tea also has a selection of tea-ware and recipes that can turn matcha tea power into matcha oreos. (Erin Berge)

RUNNERS-UP: Fava Tea Company Swaye Tea Tippecanoe Herbs Urbal Tea

