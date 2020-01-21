Best of Milwaukee 2019 Winners: Milwaukee Music

× Expand Photo credit: Antoine Davis

Acoustic Musician

WINNER: Ryan McIntyre ryanmcintyremusic.com

For sheer Midwest work ethic, Ryan McIntyre deserves a prize. The Waukesha singer-songwriter mixes originals with covers and seems to be playing somewhere nearly every day and night of the calendar year. His crowd-pleasing music spans rock, country and pop. And he takes requests! (Morton Shlabotnik)

RUNNERS-UP: Eston Bennett Keith Pulvermacher Scotty Meissner

Alt Country Band

WINNER: Rebel Grace rebelgrace.net

Alt-country band Rebel Grace has been playing State Fair, Summerfest and any number of your favorite bars for the past 10 years. In that time, the band has been nominated for many “Best of Milwaukee” and WAMI Awards. (Rebel Grace’s lead vocalist, Amileighia Blue, took Best of Milwaukee this year for Female Vocalist.) The band also features Jeremy (guitars), Droopy (guitars), Kevin (bass) and Elliott (drums). First names only. (Harry Cherkinian)

RUNNERS-UP: Liar's Trial Road Crew WhiskeyBelles

Blues Band

WINNER: Robert Allen Jr. Band robertallenjr.com

Robert Allen Jr.’s loose and greasy sound relies on boogies and shuffles, and this hard-working band can be found everywhere from small bars to Summerfest bringing their brand of blues to the faithful. His growling vocals and intense guitar playing get the spotlight, but a large part of Allen’s success can be attributed to the veteran rhythm section and guest musicians he brings along for the ride. (Blaine Schultz)

RUNNERS-UP: Altered Five Blues Band Milwaukee Blues Rock Collective Milwaukee Mike and the Mob

Club DJ

DJ Shawna

WINNER: DJ Shawna djshawna.com

Shawna Nichols is no stranger to breaking through male-dominated industries. A former professional athlete, her enthusiasm has always energized spectators; she went from competing on the basketball court to mixing music for those within the arena’s seats. She made her start as an open-format DJ performing in local clubs. Within the last year, Nichols opened for Lizzo at Summerfest, headlined PrideFest and became the official DJ and producer for the Milwaukee Bucks—all while promoting the power of positivity. (Anastasia Skliarova)

RUNNERS-UP: DJ Bizzon DJ SnackDaddy Rutger Krueger

Cover/Tribute Band

The hit song “Cherry Pie” by Warrant kicked off 1990, and this fivesome pays tribute to that band and a number of hard rockers from the late 20th century (remember that?). Skid Row, Van Halen, Saigon Kick, Dokken, Firehouse, Bon Jovi, Queen... the covers go on and on. The current line-up of Cherry Piesters includes Dave Zettle (guitars), Josh Becker (guitars and keyboards), Frankie Trash (drums), Andy Gonzales (lead vocals) and Chris Steelman (bass). Rock on! (Harry Cherkinian)

RUNNERS-UP: Almighty Vinyl Failure To Launch FM Rodeo The NOW

Electronic Artist

WINNER: Immortal Girlfriend immortalgirlfriend.bandcamp.com

Immortal Girlfriend became known in Milwaukee for their deep ’80s synths and surreal vocals after their release of “Daybreak” in 2017. Milwaukee brothers Kevin and Will Bush comprise an electronic duo who have shown their passion for music on many stages throughout Milwaukee, including Chill on the Hill, Flannel Fest, Bay View Fest and more. Lyrics “drift off into space, where I can see your face,” leaving listeners wanting more. (Erin Berge)

RUNNERS-UP: Guerrilla Ghost The Quilz Travvy Trav

Guitarist

WINNER: Darren Smith (Oil Can Harry) oilcan.net

The original Oil Can Harry battled Mighty Mouse, his oil can sitting on a stump. But OCH lead guitarist Darren Smith is the clear victor in this “Best of,” knocking out covers with the rest of the band, which features three lead vocalist and multiple harmonies. OCH’s perfect for covers of the Cranberries, REO Speedwagon, P!NK, Katy Perry… Darren and company play it all. They’ve got it down and have been kicking it around since 1977. (Harry Cherkinian)

RUNNERS-UP: Aaron Jellish (The Cheap Shots) David Zettle (Cherry Pie) Droopy (Rebel Grace) Tony Inzeo (The Prince Experience)

Jazz Musician

WINNER: Evan Christian

Born in Chicago, raised in Milwaukee and having spent several years in Madrid, Spain, studying flamenco guitar, Christian upholds a high degree of dexterity—both physical and figurative—in his musical style. By blending the blues, soul and R&B with splashes of Spanish musical phrasing, he has established his reputation as a uniquely smooth, multilingual singer, songwriter, instrumentalist and producer. His music can be found online, and he can be found performing frequently around town. (Anastasia Skliarova)

RUNNERS-UP: Carlos Adames (The Carlos Adames Group) Ryan Janscha (J. Ryan Trio) Steve Peplin

Metal Band

Music Education

WINNER: Wisconsin Conservatory of Music (WCM) Multiple locations wcmusic.org

WCM operates as an independent institution teaching students in the areas of classical, jazz, rock, folk and blues. The school educates more than 1,000 students each semester and holds classes in multiple locations throughout the area, employing more than 50 teachers and performers. Notable students include pianists Lynne Arriale and David Hazeltine, bassist Gerald Cannon, trumpeter Brian Lynch, legendary actor Gene Wilder and, Mr. Showmanship himself, Liberace! (Harry Cherkinian)

RUNNERS-UP: Bembé Drum & Dance North Coast Center for the Arts Sound Check Studios West End Conservatory

Polka Band

WINNER: The Squeezettes

Any group that describes itself as a power-punk-polka band is playing the field of old-time music for more levity than the jolliness for which it’s already known. But The Squeezettes take their shtick seriously enough to excel at what they do. Fronted by torchy chanteuse Chanel le Meaux with a couple of accordionists, a sousaphonist and a singing drummer behind her, they might be best described as irreverently authentic. A Squeezettes show can include standards from the Slovenian, Polish and German polka canons to interpretations of not-as-oldies by The Beatles, Journey, Eurhythmics and The Who (“Squeeze Box,” naturally) and back again for a good humored, danceable time. (Jamie Lee Rake)

RUNNERS-UP: Alpine Blast November Criminals Steve Meisner Band

Rap/Hip-Hop Artist

“That Dude” Dres is a hip-hop artist who has been creating music, cultivating his image and building a following in Milwaukee for years. Six years ago, he was featured in the Shepherd Express saying, “I remain the only Latino rapper and all-around musical entertainer in Milwaukee.” He favors up-tempo beats verging on pop—easy to listen to and replay. His self-admitted goal is to create “club vibes” with a melodic beat and catchy lyrics. (Jean-Gabriel Fernandez)

RUNNERS-UP: Ace Parker King Myles Rich P.

Rap/Hip-Hop Producer

WINNER: Vincent Van Great soundcloud.com/vincent-vangreat

Vincent Van Great is a Milwaukee artist who creates music outside the genre of hip-hop, while also owning all steps of his creative process. With releases like his LP UnGreatful and I’m The Man, Pt. 2 (Ninja Sauce Edition), he shows his ability to produce, write and perform enticing music. Great’s new song, “Eric Andre,” even references his appearance as a special guest on Eric Andre’s comedy tour. (Erin Berge)

RUNNERS-UP: Ace Parker Jaecar Mike Regal Rich P

Rock Band

WINNER: Cherry Pie (also won Best Cover/Tribute Band and Best Metal Band) RUNNERS-UP: The Keystones Krestfäll The NOW

Vocalist—Female

WINNER: Amileighia Blue (Rebel Grace) rebelgrace.net

Amileighia Blue has been in Wisconsin for 15 years, the last 10 as the lead vocalist for alt country band Rebel Grace. In that time, she’s been nominated for any number of “Best of Milwaukee” Awards and WAMI Awards. (Rebel Grace took Best of Milwaukee this year for Alt Country Band). So, she definitely knows her way around a country tune, be it at the State Fair or Summerfest. Check her out with the band. (Harry Cherkinian)

RUNNERS-UP: Amanda Huff Kristin Jones (Road Crew) Nikki Wiedmeyer (Oil Can Harry)

Vocalist—Male

WINNER: Andrew Gonzalez (Cherry Pie) cherrypie.org

The hit song “Cherry Pie” by Warrant kicked off 1990, and this fivesome pays tribute to them and a number of hard rockers from the late 20th century. Lead vocalist Andy Gonzales has been with Cherry Pie for two-and-a-half years and quickly became a fan favorite covering Skid Row, Van Halen, Saigon Kick, Dokken, Firehouse, Bon Jovi, Queen and plenty more. (Harry Cherkinian)

RUNNERS-UP: Adam Fettig (FM Rodeo) Jeremy Zima (Rebel Grace) Josh Quinn (The Cheap Shots)

