The Rep’s Well-Paced ‘Christmas Carol’

“EBENEZER SCROOOOOGE!” The ghostly voice of Jacob Marley booms loud and commanding at the most infamous of miserable misers. And we know what that means: Christmas time is near!

And it’s also time to see the thoroughly enchanting and entertaining production of the Milwaukee Rep’s 48th annual staging of this most famous of holiday tales.

The word “Scrooge” today means exactly what it did back in the London of the early 1840s: tightfisted, selfish, unfriendly. And much to the audience’s delight, the multi-talented Matt Daniels returns in the role and makes this Scrooge all that and so much more, surrounded by a solid supporting cast.

That “ghostly voice” belongs to none other than Scrooge’s partner and sole friend, Jacob Marley. Now a frightening apparition since his death seven years earlier, he warns Scrooge of visits by three ghosts to redeem himself—or else suffer the same fate!

Photo by Michael Brosilow Valentina Vega and Matt Daniels with cast in the Milwaukee Rep's ‘A Christmas Carol’ Valentina Vega and Matt Daniels with cast in the Milwaukee Rep's ‘A Christmas Carol’

As familiar as we are with this tale of spiritual loss and heartfelt redemption, seeing this story come to life is pure magic onstage, even with the “snow” falling from above at key points. Mark Clements, the Rep’s artistic director, adapted and directs this well-paced production and he has filled it with holiday songs that balance the ever-serious undertones which take shape throughout Scrooge’s journey to reconnect with himself and others.

A number of veteran actors repeat their roles and they only continue to grow and bring further dimension to the fantastical characters they portray. As the Ghost of Marley, Mark Corkins brings a vulnerability and humanness to Marley’s regretful misdeeds while alive, making us more able to understand his present suffering. Tami Workentin shines as the Ghost of Christmas Past and commands the stage in a such a way that we see how determined this ghost is to save Scrooge. Likewise, Todd Denning’s Ghost of Christmas Present, resplendent in green robes with a resounding voice to match And Reese Madigan’s Bob Cratchit is a joy to watch, kind, lovable yet full of life with his own sense of self-worth. As Mrs. Cratchit, Rana Roman is equal parts loving wife and mother yet independent thinker, especially when it comes to you know who.

The production values are truly a sight to behold: Todd Edward Ivins set design. of revolving set pieces work beautifully, whether conveying the dark labyrinth of stairs and rooms in Scrooge’s house to the twists and turns within the streets of London—past, present and future. Jeff Nellis’ lighting design gives a sense of tension and foreboding within the murky shadows and moody lights, especially when the Ghost of Christmas Future materializes (that’s actually actor Jonathan River underneath all that black garb).

× Expand Photo by Michael Brosilow. The ensemble of the Milwaukee Rep's ‘A Christmas Carol’ The ensemble of the Milwaukee Rep's ‘A Christmas Carol’

But Christmas is really about children, after all. And A Christmas Carol celebrates their innocent, resilient spirit, even Scrooge as a young boy. While “Bah! Humbug” is a familiar refrain in this story, young Tiny Tim Cratchit reminds us all that Christmas is a blessing—for everyone. Even Ebenezer Scrooge.

Through Dec.24 at the Pabst Theater, 144 E. Wells St. Run time: approximately two hours and 10 minutes including one intermission. Recommended for ages six and up. For more information, call: 414-224-9490 or visit milwaukeerep.com.