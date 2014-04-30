Film Clips: April 30

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 PG-13

Looking forward to his high school graduation, Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield) hungers to spend more time with girlfriend Gwen (Emma Stone), but worries he won’t be able to protect her from the powerful villains looking to rid Manhattan of Peter’s alter ego Spider-Man. Jamie Foxx is electrifying as Electro, a villain created by an industrial accident during an experiment on electric eels. Peter’s old pal Harry Osborn (Dane Dehaan) is transformed into the hate-mongering Green Goblin, while Paul Giamatti is smashing wearing a metal suite for his role as cranky super-villain Rhino. (Lisa Miller)

Milwaukee Underground Film Festival Not Rated

The Milwaukee Underground Film Festival is a student-run event committed to presenting contemporary film and video. Works chosen display innovative content and inventive technique. This year, the jurors include experimental documentarian Diane Kitchen, filmmaker and live performer Scott Stark and videographer and UW-Milwaukee Film Department lecturer David Witzling. Founded in 2010, the festival’s mission is to showcase independent film and video work spanning genres from around the world. For more information, visit film-milwaukee.org. (Sarah Terez Rosenblum)

May 1-4, UWM Union Theatre