Film Clips: Mar. 28

Noah PG-13

Russell Crowe appears as the biblical figure Noah, a family man ordered in his visions to build an ark able to withstand an apocalyptic flood. While all around Noah humanity has fallen into a depraved state, he and his wife (Jennifer Connelly) and family remain faithful to the commandments. Given the monumental task of building an enormous ark, Noah struggles to fulfill his task, but carrying out the creator’s orders will cost him dearly. Special effects create the barren landscapes and ensuing flood, along with the Nephilim, or fallen angels, sent to enforce God’s will. Director Darren Aronofsky delves into the dark side of being among the chosen. (Lisa Miller)

Sabotage R

Loosely based on Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None , this film casts Arnold Schwarzenegger as the leader of an elite DEA task force that confiscates $10 million dollars from a cartel safe house. Soon after, the money (which fills a pallet) goes missing and the squad members find themselves hunted down and killed one by one. A strong cast includes Terrence Howard as Arnie’s coworker, Olivia Williams as a hard-bitten police investigator and Sam Worthington sporting a fussy, braided blond beard. As you’d expect from a film starring the Terminator, things catch fire and explode, while thousands of rounds of ammunition are expended all to make this film as exciting as the law allows. (L.M.)