Film Clips: March 16, 2017

Beauty and the Beast PG

While imprisoned in the Beast’s Castle, feisty Belle (Emma Watson), befriends his enchanted staff, consisting of a talking teapot, clock, candelabra and harpsichord (voices of Emma Thompson, Ian McKellen, Ewan McGregor and Stanley Tucci, respectively). In time, the Beast sets Belle free and saves her from attack by a vicious wolfpack. Because the Beast is gravely wounded, Belle remains at his bedside where she becomes infatuated with the refined prince who has been cursed to live as a beast unless true love restores his human form. Hounding the pair is Gaston (Luke Evans)â€”an evil warrior determined to kill the Beast and marry Belle. Director Bill Condon commissioned several new songs for this live action reboot, predicted to make a princely $150 million during its opening weekend.

The Belko Experiment R

This horror film takes office politics to new heights by locking down a skyscraper housing the Belko Corporation. Over a loudspeaker, an unseen voice reveals an explosive device is implanted inside each employee. The voice demands that 30 of the 80 office workers are dead within four hours or else the deaths of 60 employees will be triggered. While Belko employees struggle to grasp these events, COO Barry (Tony Goldwyn) and his trigger-happy lieutenant (John C. McGinley), take on the role of grim reapers. However, they are surprised when middle manager Mike (John Gallagher Jr.) and his girlfriend, Leandra (Adria Arjona), decide to fight back. Gobs of gore combined with doses of sarcastic wit prove that office work is not for the fainthearted.

Raw R

A child of veterinarians, Justine (Garance Marillier) has been raised vegetarian. To her parents’ delight, she is accepted at the same veterinary school attended by her older sister, Alexia (Ella Rumpf). During a hazing ritual, Justine eats meat for the first time. Afterwards, she craves raw meat and is determined to taste human flesh. Her sexual appetite goes hand-and-hand with these cannibalistic desires, leading to interactions that are sometimes hesitant, sometimes shocking. Justine’s self-discovery is the disturbing subject of French Writer-Director Julia Ducournau’s film. Can we endure it?