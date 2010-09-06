Out on Blu-ray/DVD

×

(2009-2010)

* * * (B)

Created by David S.Goyer, Brannon Braga

Starring JosephFiennes, John Cho, Courtney B. Vance, Brian F. O'Byrne, Sonya Walger, ZacharyKnighton, Peyton List, Christine Woods

Buena Vista//NotRated//Sci-Fi//989 minutes

Available on: DVD

At 11 am PST, everyoneon earth falls unconscious for two minutes. During the global blackout, eachperson glimpses his life six months from now. This shared experience becomeseveryone's focus in a story unfolding week by week. With 10 episodes in the canand declining viewership, ABC took a 3-month break, issuing this group ofepisodes on DVD, a strategy allowing viewers to catch up. The criticallyacclaimed show never recaptured its initial viewership. Joseph Fiennes appearsas an FBI agent investigating the mystery with his partner (John Cho) as theyhurtle toward their unsettling, future visions. Overall, the well-writtenseries reflects its science fiction source, a novel by Robert J. Sawyer. Whatwas planned as a multi-season story is compacted into an abbreviated endingthat squeezes too much information in the last few episodes. Too bad. It wasgood while it lasted. 5-Disc DVD features: Commentaries on selected episodes,Examination of the Series from the Filming the Pilot to the Final Episode, JoinYuko Takeuchi on The Flashforward Set, To Play Keiko - Her First Role onAmerican Television, Get the Inside Stories from with the Cast & Crew, WhyIs There A Kangaroo Bouncing Around The Flashforward Set?, Interviews With TheMosaic Collective, Creating Catastrophe: The Effects Of A Global Blackout,Behind The Scenes: Creating The Freeway Disaster, A Look Ahead, Bloopers,Deleted Scenes, English language tracks, French or Spanish subtitles,widescreen.





HOUSE, M.D.: Season Six

(2009)

* * *1/2 (Grad A-)

Created by David Shore

Starring Omar Epps,Hugh Laurie, Robert Sean Leonard, Jennifer Morrison, Peter Jacobson, JesseSpencer, Olivia Wilde

Universal//NotRated//Drama, Comedy//969 minutes

Available on: DVD andBlu-ray

Dr. Gregory House(Laurie), is a diagnostician at New Jersey's Princeton-Plainsboro hospital. He's anti-social,arrogant and addicted to painkillers. As the season opens, House is compelledto remain in rehab or lose his medical license. He's eventually released intothe custody of his best friend Wilson (Leonard), and continues to lust afterhis boss, Dr. Lisa Cuddy (Edelstein), though she is otherwise romanticallyinvolved. More than a dramadey featuring incisive dialog and great characters,the series follows House's extraordinary efforts, along with a team of youngspecialists, to diagnose and treat life-threatening illnesses. 5-Disc DVD orBlu-ray set features: Before Broken: an original short featuring Hugh Laurie, Ashort featuring House's emotional journey at Mayfield Psychiatric Hospital withdirector/executive producer Katie Jacobs, A different POV: Hugh Laurie directsA new house for House, New faces in a new house, Episode commentaries, DD 5.1English language tracks, Spanish subtitles, widescreen.





WHY DID I GET MARRIED TOO

(2010)

* * (C)

Directed by Tyler Perry

Starring Janet Jackson,Michael Jai White, Tasha Smith, Tyler Perry, Louis Gossett

Lionsgate//RatedPG-13//Drama//121 minutes

Available on: DVD andBlu-ray

In the sequel to TylerPerry's Why Did I Get Married, thesame four couples reunite for their annual vacationa retreat intended to improvetheir marriages while strengthening the bonds of friendship between thecouples. One recently remarried woman is stunned by the arrival of her ex, andhis determination to win her back. As usual per Tyler Perry dramas, eachcharacter's flaws are exposed as the couples struggle with issues of trust andfaith, career changes and family responsibilities. DVD and Blu-ray features:featurettes: Girl Talk: The Women of Married featurette, Male Bonding: The Menof Married, music video, Couples character guide, English language tracks,Spanish subtitles, widescreen.





MARMADUKE

(2010)

*1/2 (C-)

Directed by Tom Dey

Voices of Owen Wilson,Emma Stone, George Lopez, Kiefer Sutherland, Damon Wayans, Marlon Wayans

Starring Judy Greer,Caroline Sunshine, Finley Jacobsen

Fox//RatedPG//Comedy/88 minutes

Available on: DVD andBlu-ray

When the Winslow familymoves cross-country to an upscale neighborhood, they entrust their Great DaneMarmaduke (voiced by Wilson),to a pet-shipping company. Marmaduke's journey is harrowing, but it all seemsworthwhile when he finally arrives at his new home to discover a spaciousbackyard, swimming pool and nearby dog friendly park where he makes many newfriends. Marmaduke's head swells after he wins a surfing competition, settinghim up to learn important lessons about friendship and family. DVD features:Cowabarka! More Surfing Dogs, Canine Casting, Deleted Scenes, English, Frenchor Spanish language tracks, widescreen. 2-Disc Blu-ray features same plus: GagReel, Puppy Marmaduke & Kitty Carlos: Home Videos.





HARRY BROWN

(2009)

* * * (B)

Directed by DanielBarber

Starring Michael Caine,Emily Mortimer, Charlie Creed-Miles, Liam Cunningham, Ben Drew

Sony//RatedR//Drama//103 minutes

Available on: DVD andBlu-ray

After thugs kill hisbest friend, widower Harry Brown (Caine) doesn't care whether he lives or dies,provided he gets his revenge. He's a 77-year-old British pensioner, stuck in adeteriorating neighborhood, and knows his way around weaponry thanks to ayouthful stint in the Royal Marines. As Harry sets about cleaning up theneighborhood, it falls to an understanding police detective (Mortimer) to seepast Harry's apparent frailties. The story can be slow going, but Caine givesHarry his all, and it pays off. DVD and Blu-ray features: cast and filmmakerscommentary, Harry Brown's vigilante justice with Deleted Scenes, Englishlanguage tracks, widescreen.





SONS OF ANARCHY: Season Two

(2009)

* * * (B)

Created by Kurt Sutter

Starring CharlieHunnam, Mark Boone Junior, Tommy Flanagan, Maggie Siff, Ron Perlman, KimCoates, Katey Sagal, Theo Rossi, Ryan Hurst, Adam Arkin, Henry Rollins

Fox//RatedTV-MA//Drama//583 minutes

Available on: DVD andBlu-ray

FX is known for itsadult dramas intended for mature audiences. "Sons of Anarchy" relieson violence, sex and adult language to depict the inner workings of an outlawmotorcycle club founded by a pair of Vietnam vets. John Teller diedunder mysterious circumstances, but speaks to us in voice-over. After hisdeath, Teller's wife Gemma (Sagal) married club co-founder, Clay Morrow(Perlman), who helped her raise Teller's son Jax (Hunnam). The show benefitsfrom its through-story and character development, both smartly handled bycreator Kurt Sutton. The club owns a legit car repair shop used to launderprofits from selling guns to buyers in Oakland, Modesto and othercrime-ridden cities. This season, the gang's grip on its hometown is challengedby a white separatist group (headed by Adam Arkin and Henry Rollins). Federalagents also have the club in their sights, but the club is also threatened bydisagreements and suspicions between club members. 4-Disc DVD and Blu-rayfeatures: commentary on select episodes: The moral code of Sons of Anarchy,roundtable, English language tracks, French, Korean or Spanish subtitles,Cantonese subtitles (Blu-ray only) widescreen.





FLIGHT OF THE CONCHORDS: The Complete Collection

(2007-2009)

* *1/2 (B-)

Created by James Bobin,Jemaine Clement, Bret McKenzie

Starring Rhys Darby,Jemaine Clement, Bret McKenzie

HBO//Not Rated//Comedy//690minutes

Available on: DVD

Jemaine Clement andBret McKenzie, appear as themselves, a song-writing duo performing folk parody.New Zealanders transplanted to NYC, the boys subsist on next to nothing, thanksto nonpaying gigs booked by their manager, a low-level travel agent. Jermaineand Bret squabble over girls, money and practice schedules, sharing theirfeelings and impression though their songs which frequently stand in fordialog. 5-Disc DVD features: On Air Documentary Feature, Dave's Pawn ShopCommercials, New Zealand Consulate Meetings with Murray & Greg, DeletedScenes, Outtakes, English or Spanish language tracks, French subtitles,widescreen.





ANCHORMAN: THE LEGEND OF RON BURGUNDY

(2004)

* *1/2 (B-)

Directed by Adam McKay

Starring Will Ferrell,Christina Applegate, Paul Rudd, Steve Carell, David Koechner, Fred Willard

Paramount//RatedPG-13//Comedy//91 minutes

Mahogany Edition -Available on: Blu-ray

News reader RonBurgundy (Will Ferrell) reveals his inadequacies and desires, as he strives tobe Mr. Cool. Burgundy bares his fleshy chestto impress Veronica Corningstone (Christina Applegate), the first anchorwomanon air in 1970's San Diego.Burgundyleads a gang of rather vacant sideburned cronies, including clueless weathermanBrick (Steve Carell). Hearing that a woman's scent can attract bears, cowboysportscaster Champ (David Koechner) complains to their news director (FredWillard) that Veronica's presence puts "our lives in danger," whilereporter Brian Fantana (Paul Rudd) douses himself in what he hopes is chickmagnet after-shave. 2-Disc Blu-ray is a Best Buy Stores Exclusive and features:commentaries on both theatrical and unrated versions included in this set, 36Deleted and Extended Scenes, music video, Wake Up, Ron Burgundy, raw footage -good takes, Table Read, Comedy Central looks at Anchorman, Additional in-packitems, The Many Months of Burgundy journal, 12 Trading cards In baseball cardpackaging, English, French or Spanish language tracks, widescreen.





BULL DURHAM

(1988)

* * * (B)

Directed by Ron Shelton

Starring Kevin Costner,Susan Sarandon, Tim Robbins

MGM//RatedR//Drama//108 minutes

Available on:Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack

Director Ron Sheltondefied conventional wisdom when making a late '80s big budget film aboutbaseball. Costner's performance as catcher Crash Davis, demonstrates themagnetism and charm that made him a star, while Susan Sarandon's portrayal ofCrash's sexy, intellectual love interest established her as a serious filmactress. Sheltondeserves much credit for effectively capturing both the sport's milieu and itsmystique. Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack features: film on Blu-ray and DVD, DirectorCommentary or commentary with Costner and Robbins, The Greatest Show on Dirt,Diamonds in the Rough, Making of featurette, Kevin Costner Profile, SportsWrap, English, French or Spanish language tracks, Korean or Cantonese subtitles(Blu-ray only), widescreen.





THE EVIL DEAD

(1981)

* * * (B)

Directed by Sam Raimi

Starring BruceCampbell, Betsy Baker, Hal Delrich, Ellen Sandweiss, Theresa Tilly

Anchor Bay//Rated R//Horror//85 minutes

Available on:Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack

Five young friendsvacationing at a cabin in the woods, stumble upon an ancient book bound inhuman flesh and inked in blood. After unleashing an unspeakable terrorconnected to the tome, each is transformed into a zombie, save Ash (BruceCampbell) who must dismember the reanimated corpses of his friends in order tosurvive. Sam Raimi's atmospheric slasher-horror boasts several hystericalscenes. To raise production funds, young Raimi pitched his project to localmidwestern businessmen. The engrossing result spawned two sequels. Blu-ray/DVDCombo Pack features: all-new audio commentary with Sam Raimi, Producer RobertTapert and Star Bruce Campbell, film on DVD, The Untold Saga, Treasures fromthe Cutting Room Floor, The Ladies Of The Evil Dead Meet Bruce Campbell, Bookof The Dead: The Other Pages, Discovering The Evil Dead, Unconventional, At TheDrive-In, English language tracks, Spanish subtitles, widescreen.





MGM's CELEBRATED WOMEN OF COLOR COLLECTION, VolumeOne:

is available on DVD.The collection includes the following four films on four discs. At about $25,it represents an excellent value.

THE SECRET LIFE OF BEES

(2008)

* *1/2 (Grade B-)

Directed by GinaPrince-Bythewood

Starring Queen Latifah,Dakota Fanning, Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys, Sophie Okonedo, Paul Bettany,Hilarie Burton, Nate Parker, Tristan Wilds

Rated PG-13//Drama//109minutes

A Southern drama set in1964, the film examines racial tensions. Following clues left by her deceasedmother, Caucasian Lily Owens (Fanning), her black nanny (Hudson) in tow,arrives on the doorstep of the black Boatwright sisters. Unaware Lily is lyingabout her abusive father's (Bettany) death, the beekeeping sisters treat Lilylike one of the family. August (Latifah) mothers the child while her sisters,June (Keys) and May (Okonedo), confide in the girl. Lily falls-in-like with alocal boy (Wilds), but tragedy soon befalls their circle in this diligent, butcloying adaptation of Sue Monk Kidd's bestseller.

WOMAN THOU ART LOOSED

(2004)

* *1/2 (B-)

Directed by MichaelSchultz

Starring Kimberly Elise

Rated R//Drama//90minutes

This breakout rolefinds Elise playing a woman victimized by her mother's desperate need for aman. Sexual abuse during childhood leads to Michelle's teen drug addiction, aprison term, and her ill-fated attempts to make positive changes. From the bookby minister T.D. Jakes, Michelle's tragic experiences are a compilation ofreal-life stories. DVD Features: film trailers, anamorphic widescreen or pan& scan.

OUT OF TIME

(2003)

* *1/2 (B-)

Directed by CarlFranklin

Starring DenzelWashington, Eva Mendes, John Billingsley

RatedPG-13//Thriller//105 minutes

Small town police chiefWhitlock (Washington) steals impounded drug money to pay for his girlfriend'scancer treatments, but his Robin Hood deed culminates in Whitlock being framedfor her murder. Whitlock has more than one reason to cover up the theft and hisaffair when his police detective wife (Mendes) is assigned to the case as leadinvestigator. If Washingtonis out of place as a dummy, the film hardly leaves time to notice as Whitlockraces to beat the clock.

JASON'S LYRIC

(1994)

Directed by DougMcHenry

Starring Allen Payne,Jada Pinkett Smith, Bokeem Woodbine, Anthony Criss, Eddie Griffin

Rated R//Drama//119minutes

A father's alcoholicviolence is perpetuated by one of his sons, but a second son (Payne) draws hopefrom his romance with Lyric (Pinkett).

MGM's CELEBRATED WOMEN OF COLOR COLLECTION, VolumeTwo.

While a lessercollection than Volume one, for about $25 it's still an excellent value. Thesefour discs include: Waiting To Exhale, How Stella Got Her Groove Back, HolidayHeart, Beauty Shop. I've reviewed two titles.

HOLIDAY HEART

(2000)

* *1/2 (B-)

Directed by RobertTownsend

Starring Alfre Woodard,Ving Rhames, Mykelti Williamson

Rated R//Drama//97minutes

Seeing Ving Rhames,known for his tough guy roles, play a drag queen, is part of "HolidayHeart's" fun. Rhames softens his deep voice and brings a Southern lilt tothe title role of Holiday, an apartment houseowner and female impersonator. He fights like a man, but cries like a woman inthis film based on the play by Cheryl West. Holidayfinds meaning in rescuing little Nikki and her crack-addicted mom, Wanda (AlfreWoodard). He gives them a place to live and cares for Nikki while Wanda workson her book of racy, feminist poetry. Woodard portrays Wanda's guilt, pain anddreaminess with a searing honesty that earned her a Golden Globe nomination.Though the film calls its characters to account, it sometimes slips intodramadey.





BEAUTY SHOP

(2005)

* 1/2 (C-)

Directed by BilleWoodruff

Starring Queen Latifah,Kevin Bacon, Djimon Hounsou

RatedPG-13//Comedy//105 minutes

Latifah carries this"Barbershop" spin-off on her capable hips, but the screenplay ismelodramatic and shopworn. Bacon appears as Gina's (Latifah) ex-boss,vindictive salon owner Jorge Christophe. Andie MacDowell, Alfre Woodard andAlicia Silverstone show up as babes attached to Gina's ghetto fabulous beautyparlor, where the hairdresser's calling card is her ego-boosting"do."





Also Out This Week





BEATDOWN

(2010)

Directed by MikeGunther

Starring Eric Balfour,Danny Trejo, Rudy Youngblood

Lionsgate//RatedR//Action//90 minutes

Available on: DVD andBlu-ray

When street fighter Brandon's brother wasmurdered and robbed, he carried $40,000 belonging to a local gangster. Givenone week to pay up, Brandonflees to his father's suburban home, where he learns of an underground fightclub. Brandonbefriends former MMA champ Drake Colby, and together the pair hatch a scheme toraise the money, or die trying. DVD and Blu-ray features: director commentarywith actors Rudy Youngblood and Susie Abromeit and Editor Dave Macomber, Behindthe Scenes Interviews, Three Days on Set with Michael Bisping, Choreographingthe Beatdowns, Beatdown Contest Winner, TapouT Promos, Trailer Gallery, Englishlanguage tracks, Spanish subtitles, widescreen.





STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE: BERRYWOOD HERE WE COME

(2010)

Available on: DVD

Fox//RatedG//Animated//45 minutes

Strawberry Shortcakeand pals head for Berrywood, where their friend, Limelight is an insecure moviestar. After learning show biz is tough, the friends decide to re-open theirtown's local theater, but greedy Pie Man schemes to keep the theater forhimself. DVD features: DVD-ROM Printable Coloring Page, English languagetracks, Spanish subtitles, widescreen.





STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE: THE GLIMMERBERRY BALL MOVIE

(2010)

Fox//RatedG//Animated//64 minutes

Available on: DVD

Strawberry Shortcakeand her pals prepare for the winter Glimmerberry Ball by attempting to carve aspectacular Glimmerberry lantern. DVD features: "Never Say Never"Sing-Along, Read-Along Storybook, DVD-ROM Printable Coloring Page, Englishlanguage tracks, Spanish subtitles, widescreen.





KILLING ROOM

(2009)

Directed by JonathanLiebesman

Starring TimothyHutton, Peter Stormare, Clea DuVall, Chloe Sevigny, Nick Cannon, Shea Whigham

Genius//RatingR//Drama//93 minutes

Four strangers arerecruited for a classified government experiment that is different from the onerepresented when they signed up. Brooding Dr. Phillips (Peter Stormare) isdetermined to make the study support his theories while military psychologistand the newest member of his team, Ms. Reilly (Chloe Sevigny), questions theethics of making unwitting participants fight for their lives. Blu-rayfeatures: English language tracks, widescreen.





BROTHERS AND SISTERS: Season Four

(2009-2010)

Created by Jon RobinBaitz

Starring Dave Annable,Calista Flockhart, Balthazar Getty, Rachel Griffiths, Ron Rifkin, PatriciaWettig, Sally Field, Kerris Dorsey, Matthew Rhys, Maxwell Perry Cotton, RobLowe

Buena Vista//RatedTV-PG//Drama//1032 minutes

Available on: DVD

This prime time soapopera returns to trace the successes and failures of the Walker family. Thebrood runs a profitable produce and wine business, but their proceeds havefallen during the economic crisis. Appearing as strong matriarchs, Patricia Wettigand Sally Field play rivals compelled to work together. Ron Rifkin plays a gayfamily member, belatedly out of the closet. In the fourth season CalistaFlockhart's character is diagnosed with cancer while a pair of young familymembers learn they are not related and are free to fall in love. As in previousseasons, family dinners routinely degenerate into food fights. 6-Disc DVDfeatures: Bloopers, Deleted Scenes, The Cast and Crew on The Red Carpet, Season4 Premiere Party, Off Tthe Clock with the Actors and Crew, At the Show'sSoftball Game, their very own Art Opening and The Malibu Triathlon, Englishlanguage tracks, Spanish subtitles, widescreen.







9TH COMPANY

(2006)

Directed by FyodorBondarchuk

Starring AlekseiChadov, Ivan Kokorin, Konstantin Kryukov, Artem Mikhalkov, Artur Smolyaninov,Amadu Mamadakov, Fyodor Bondarchuk, Mikhail Efremov, Mikhail Evlanov

Well Go USA//RatedR//Action//140 minutes

Collector's EditionAvailable on: DVD and Blu-ray

This Russian drama isset between 1988 and 1989 at the tail end of the Soviet-Afghan war. Militarytrainees Petrovsky, Ryaba, Chugun, Stas, Pinochet, Lyutev and Vorobyev aretrained in Siberia, then head off to the Afghani province of Khost where theytry to secure their military supply lines. They recruits are unprepared for thereality of war leaving thousands of Soviet victims in its wake. 2-Disc DVD andBlu-ray features: Making of featurette, 20 Years Later, The Premiere, Russianor English language tracks, English subtitles, widescreen.





SURPRISE, SURPRISE

(2006)

Directed by JerryTurner

Starring Travis MichaelHolder, Lucas Elliot, John Brotherton, Deborah Shelton, Mary Jo Catlett, JesseC. Boyd

ArizticalEntertainment//Drama//85 minutes

Available on: DVD

TV star Den (Holder)has never "come out" despite living with his wheelchair-bound lover(Brotherton) in the Hollywood Hills. Then David, the 16-year-old son Den neverknew he had, arrives hoping to become acquainted with dear old dad. David'shomophobia threatens to drive them apart, until the women in Den's life (MaryJo Catlett and Deborah Shelton) help David understand there are many aspects tolove and family. DVD features: English language tracks, widescreen.