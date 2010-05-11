Letters to Juliet

For a pampered,privileged princess like Sophie, that's enough to sow a seed of doubt.
Aided by thepostcard-worthy Italian scenery, Lettersto Juliet is defined by a word rare in contemporary Hollywood: charm. It's also a romantic comedywith low-key situational humor, a bittersweet under-taste and occasionalflashes of wit that keep it above the level of a typical 21st-century “chickflick.” The cast was well chosen. Seyfried is sunny and self-assured as theAmerican abroad, and Bernal's highly caffeinated presence is perfect for hisambitious, self-absorbed character. The screenplay sets the course for troublewhen Victor mixes business with pleasure by visiting his restaurant's wine andcheese suppliers. His decision to inspect a truffle farm proves too much fordreamy Sophie, who would rather trace Shakespeare's footsteps in the brightItalian sunshine.
The turning point isher discovery of Juliet's house, a Meccafor lovelorn women who affix letters to the façade as if it is the Wailing Wallof romance. Incredibly, Sophie pulls a brick from the wall and discovers aweathered message left in 1957 by an English lass, Claire, hopelessly in lovewith a strapping Italian farm boy. Naturally, Claire's parents could neverapprove such a union.
By answering thattimeworn letter, Sophie inspires Claire (a thoughtful performance by VanessaRedgrave) to return to Veronaon a quest for her long-lost love. Accompanying Claire is her skepticalgrandson, Charles (Christopher Egan), a tart-tongued realist who dismisses loveas nothing but hormones and intrigues Sophie by smugly putting her down. Betterthe object of eloquent scorn than to place second to a truffle?