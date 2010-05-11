×

Sophie has it made.The fact-checker at the most desirable magazine on Earth, TheNew Yorker, bouncesalong the bustling streets of Manhattanas if she wandered from a Woody Allen romance, all the while dreaming ofbecoming a writer. Sophie (Amanda Seyfried), the protagonist of Letters to Juliet, is engaged to aterrific hunk, Victor (Gael Garcia Bernal). They are about to embark on a“pre-honeymoon” in Verona, Italy, the storied town where Romeocourted Juliet. A soft hint of discord surfaces, however, when Sophie discoversthat Victor hasn't started packing for their trip, which begins only 12 hourshence. Working feverishly to open his posh Italian restaurant, Victor is moreconcerned with making the perfect pasta than planning the perfect vacation.

Aided by thepostcard-worthy Italian scenery, Lettersto Juliet is defined by a word rare in contemporary Hollywood: charm. It's also a romantic comedywith low-key situational humor, a bittersweet under-taste and occasionalflashes of wit that keep it above the level of a typical 21st-century “chickflick.” The cast was well chosen. Seyfried is sunny and self-assured as theAmerican abroad, and Bernal's highly caffeinated presence is perfect for hisambitious, self-absorbed character. The screenplay sets the course for troublewhen Victor mixes business with pleasure by visiting his restaurant's wine andcheese suppliers. His decision to inspect a truffle farm proves too much fordreamy Sophie, who would rather trace Shakespeare's footsteps in the brightItalian sunshine.





The turning point isher discovery of Juliet's house, a Meccafor lovelorn women who affix letters to the façade as if it is the Wailing Wallof romance. Incredibly, Sophie pulls a brick from the wall and discovers aweathered message left in 1957 by an English lass, Claire, hopelessly in lovewith a strapping Italian farm boy. Naturally, Claire's parents could neverapprove such a union.





By answering thattimeworn letter, Sophie inspires Claire (a thoughtful performance by VanessaRedgrave) to return to Veronaon a quest for her long-lost love. Accompanying Claire is her skepticalgrandson, Charles (Christopher Egan), a tart-tongued realist who dismisses loveas nothing but hormones and intrigues Sophie by smugly putting her down. Betterthe object of eloquent scorn than to place second to a truffle?





The stock romance-novel plot opens onto aninteresting subtext of nostalgia. Although set in 2010, Letters to Juliet inhabits another world, one where the pace isslower and more deliberate and people have time to get to know one another. Noone is “connected,” “wired” or “networked.” Sophie's cell phone is mostly forbusiness and the occasional text from Victor, and her laptop is a blank slatefor writing, not the portal to Facebook. The notion of Sophie merely “hooking up”with Charles is absurd. Romance blossoms the old-fashioned way, face-to-faceover glasses of wine or gelato.