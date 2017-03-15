Where to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Milwaukee

To expand upon my list of the best Irish pubs in Milwaukee, here are some of the parties, drink specials and live music going on at area bars on March 17.

Mulligan's: Doors open bright and early at 6 a.m. when they start slinging Irish breakfasts (and Guinness). A huge heated beer tent and bar will hold live music: Ian Gould at 11 a.m., Bushwood at 2 p.m., and Clove at 6 p.m. Trinity Irish Dancers and bagpipers will also be making appearances.

County Clare: Doors also open at 6 a.m. here, serving a full Irish breakfast until 10:30 a.m.: bangers, rashers, black and white pudding, eggs, potato fritters, mushroom, grilled tomato, baked beans and brown bread. Nine various performers will be playing throughout the day. $5 admission to the tent where most of the music will be played.

Nomad and Club Brady: Nomad and Club Brady are throwing a street party. Starts at noon with music by McTavish and DJ Paul H, plus games and the Gypsy Taco truck.

Iron Horse Hotel: Stop by starting at 8am for specials on Irish food, Jameson and Guinness. Leahy's Luck, an Irish folk band, plays in the lobby at 8:30 p.m.

Mo's Irish Pub downtown: Green beer, raffles, beer tasting, bagpipers and more. Performances run all day by Claire Kelly, Killarney Blarney, Decibel Fix, Frogwater, Eric Darnell and Trinity Irish Dancers.

McBob's: Open at 8 a.m. and serving free breakfast until 11 a.m. Music starts at 11 a.m. with Three Pints Gone, followed by Finn McCool's and Horn Dogs.

MAM After Dark: This month's Milwaukee Art Museum After Dark coincides with St. Patrick's Day. DJ Madhatter, The Milwaukee Irish Dance Company and TRUE Skool's break dance crew all perform. Irish-themed dining in Cafe Calatrava, team trivia by Quizmaster, and a lounge to watch March Madness basketball, if so inclined. $12 at the door.

Dugout 54: Free breakfast from 6-9 a.m. Green beer, live remote broadcasts with FM106.1 and 97.3, outdoor party and live music: Dirty Boogie, DJ Zerocool. Shuttles will run to the State Fair park and ride lot all day to give you options without driving.

Third Space Brewing: This is a joint St. Patrick's Day and 6-month anniversary party for the brewery. They'll be releasing their own “green” beer: a super hopped double IPA. First 100 people to arrive starting at 9 a.m. get a commemorative glass. Wicked Urban Grill food truck will be serving up corned beef hash and an Irish menu all day long.

Upper 90 Sports Pub: This one's probably for the younger folks. From 6-9 a.m., get all you can eat eggs and green beer for $10. From 9 a.m. until close, drink specials include $4 Jameson shots, $5 Guinness and $6 green beer pitchers. A free beer pong tournament kicks off at 9 p.m. with a $100 bar tab to the winners.

Trinity Three Irish Pubs and The Harp: A catch all party for St. Patrick's Day and NCAA basketball. A heated tent will be set up all weekend connecting Trinity and The Harp. Entertainment on the 17: The Shinigans, Trinity Irish Dancers, Another Pint, and Superfly.

Three Lion's Pub: The kitchen opens at 6:30 a.m. serving Irish-inspired brunch, lunch and dinner. Drink specials include $3 Tullamore Dew shots and $9 Dew and a brew combos. Bob for apples to win bottles of liquor or bar tabs.

And if you're not particularly a Jameson (or green beer) fan, see if you can get your hands on the new Kohler chocolate mint brandy, distilled by Central Standard here in Milwaukee. It was released just in time for St. Patrick's Day, and it would be great in your morning coffee or an adult shamrock shake.