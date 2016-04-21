The Latest Restaurant News, Including Lots of Asian Spots

× Expand AppeThai, FB

Asian restaurants seem to be de rigueur around Milwaukee lately, with two new Thai spots, a Japanese hibachi restaurant and a modern Asian-American collaboration in the works. A couple new bar openings and a re-opening of a German classic round out this week's restaurant and bar news.

AppeThai has opened in the former Habanero's space at 3900 W. Brown Deer Rd. Bang Tongkumbunjong, the owner, previously owned BangThai in Mequon and has also worked at the King & I downtown. The menu is comprised of Thai comfort food dishes, like larb, sticky rice and skewers of grilled meat. Popular dishes like pad Thai, pad see ewe and various curries are also available.

Kim's Thai has opened at its new location, 938 W. Layton Ave near the airport. They moved from a small spot with only a few booths in Pacific Produce on 27th St. into a new strip mall location that offers much more seating. The lengthy menu offers all the Thai favorites, but don't miss the Lao papaya salad, fresh beef salad (yum neur) or the stuffed chicken wings.

Karl Ratzsch has officially reopened under new owner and chef Thomas Hauck. The iconic establishment was recently closed for renovations and to develop a new menu based on historic menus from the restaurant's storied past. Favorites like the crackling pork shank and goose shank remain, while lighter dishes like gulf shrimp with spaetzle and salmon with beets have been added. There are also still plenty of sausages to choose from, including landjaeger, knackwurst and blood sausage.

Wauwatiki has opened at 6502 W. North Ave. in Wauwatosa. The tiki bar with a thoroughly clever name offers classic drinks in retro tiki mugs, like mai tais, pina coladas and Singapore slings. Large bowl drinks for sharing range from $35-$55, but the massive Shiver Me Timbers with various rums and fruit juices serves 6-10 people for $225.

Ka-bob's has opened at 6807 W. Becher in West Allis. Formerly a catering only business, the restaurant and bar now seats 70. Contrary to its name, the menu is not Middle Eastern, though grilled meat on skewers are on the menu. Otherwise, the menu offers burgers, sandwiches, flatbreads, fish fry and a loaded bloody mary.

Hibachi Boy has opened at 530 E. Mason St. The local outpost of a Wichita restaurant, it serves up modern Asian fare: mostly Japanese but with a bit of Thai thrown in. Contrary to what you may be used to, there is no grill to sit around in the dining room. Hibachi dishes are cooked in the kitchen, along with various noodle dishes, appetizers and fried rice. A sushi menu is also available.

Camp Bar has opened its third location in the Third Ward at 525 E. Menomonee St. Patrons who love their other locations will feel very at home; the décor and ambiance is essentially the same. Taxidermy, wooden logs and fireplaces go surprisingly well with PBR and bloody marys.

North Avenue Grill at 7225 W. North Ave. has announced what has been rumored for a long time: They will be expanding into the vacant space next door. The diner will be closed for about five weeks starting April 25th. The expansion will more than double their seating, add booths that seat 6 (currently booth only seat 4), expand the open kitchen area and add typical kitchen items like a commercial dishwasher. Follow the progress on their Facebook page.

DanDan, a restaurant of chefs Dan Van Rite, formerly of Hinterland, and Dan Jacobs, formerly of Odd Duck, has finally been announced after rumors of their collaboration swirled. The modern Chinese-American restaurant will go into the former Tulip space at 360 E. Erie St. in the Third Ward. The restaurant's menu is still being developed, but will likely include dumplings, pancake and noodle dishes. The restaurant will be opening this summer.

Upcoming Beer and Dining Events

April 22: Milwaukee Art Museum After Dark: J'Adore. This month's AD is French themed with live music, wine and cheese pairing, vintage French notecards and French pick-up lines. Tickets are $12 at the door.

April 23: Stein and Dine at the Wisconsin Expo Center at State Fair Park. Shepherd's own beer and food festival is in its fourth year. Tickets are $40 for general admission and include unlimited samples of WI beer, cheese, sausage, distilleries and wineries. VIP tickets are $75 and gets you into the event an hour early.

April 23: Estabrook Beer Garden opening. Live music plus all beer is half price all day!

Plus Milwaukee Beer Week continues through April 23. Check their website for tap takeovers and other events.