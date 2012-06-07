Casablanca Open During Construction

Casablanca (728 E. Brady St.) continues to be a Milwaukee favorite for Middle Eastern fare. The restaurant is in the midst of a major construction projectthe building is encased in scaffolding, there is a temporary kitchen, and steel columns are sprouting for a future second floorbut Casablanca remains open. Once inside, there are few signs of construction. The scaffolding can barely be seen from the windows and the temporary kitchen works just fine. In fact, everything remains as good as ever. The only major change is the loss of the off-street parking lot for the duration of the construction project. <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p>