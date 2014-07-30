Chic Downtown Soul Food

Soul food comes Downtown! Actually, Chic Cafe (770 N. Jefferson St., lower level) calls itself Southern American cuisine. But by whatever name, Chic’s sort of African American fare usually doesn’t appear on menus beyond the Northwest Side. Then too, the offerings here aren’t quite what one may find at, say, Mr. Perkins’ or The Bungalow.

Apart from Friday fish fry, weekday lunch and all-day Saturday buffet and Sunday brunch, the specialties here are breakfast and lunch. Chicken and waffles may be had with either two jumbo wings accompanying the hot grilled pastry or white or dark meat options by the half or quarter bird; pecans, fruit and whipped cream are options, too. Omelets are on offer as well, but Chic’s crowning achievement may be shrimp and grits. Grilled or fried, the crustaceans top a plate of organic ground corn hominy blended smoothly with cheddar cheese and a gumbo-thick Andouille sausage sauce on the side.

Soups, salads and sandwiches/wraps may be had as well; the highlight among the latter has to be The Jazz, a po’ boy stuffed with chicken and shrimp and covered with more cheddar. Desserts and bakery range from coffee shop faves like scones and croissants to soul food staples including peach cobbler, banana pudding and sweet potato pie.