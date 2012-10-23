Friday Means Venison Goulash at Ilija’s Place

Venison is a hearty fall food in the upper Midwest, but Europeans have long enjoyed farm-raised deer and have brought the meat to places well beyond stew and sausage. Witness Ilija’s Place (3701 E. Squire Place, Cudahy), where venison goulash is the Friday special. The meat, so tender it can barely withstand the touch of a fork, is marinated for seven days in wine, tomatoes, cauliflower, broccoli, oregano, parsley, potatoes and celery. All the ingredients are fresh. The peppery recipe comes from Serbia along with the restaurant’s owners, who have transformed a Cudahy corner bar into an outpost of the Balkans, from the soulful music on the stereo to the icons and kilims on the wall. Alas, this will be the last Friday for venison goulash: Ilija’s Place closes on Oct. 27.