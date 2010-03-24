Go Authentic at Fortune Chinese Restaurant

×

Fortune Chinese Restaurant has two locations, eachwith two menus. The one in Hales Corners (5512 S. 108th St.) is the larger andnicer spot. (The other is located at 2945 S. 108th St., West Allis.)You will be handed an Americanized Chinese menuchop suey, egg foo young,etc.but ask for the authentic Chinese version. A few months ago the HalesCorners location was remodeled and a Japanese sushi bar was added (creatingstill another menu). The Japanese menu is mainly nigiri and maki sushi andsashimi, along with a few appetizers. Fortune remains Chinese at heart, and theauthentic Chinese menu simply has no equal in this area. Where else can youhave Californiaroll as a starter for duck feet with Chinese mushroom in casserole? (JeffBeutner)