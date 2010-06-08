Maxfield's Pancake House: Breakfast in Fox Point

×

Heinemann’s has closed all of its Milwaukeelocations, but in Fox Point a similar spirit of the old chain's unique spin onbreakfast continues at Maxfield's Pancake House (333 W. Brown Deer Road),housed in one of Heinemann’s old locations. The menu, especially those pagesdedicated to the morning meal, traipse across the globe with delicious ease.Omelets and skillet dishes with Greek and Mexican themes take up some columnspace, but so do less common items that are just as tempting. Bacon andMonterey Jack cheese supplement the typical ham and pineapple fillings for aHawaiian omelet. Blintzes and crepes in several flavors tantalize as well. Butthe supreme choice of fried batter options may be “A Touch of France”cinnamonswirl bread French toast topped with sautéed apple slices and gold raisins.Some breakfast specialties come with juice. Salads, sandwiches and soup roundout the lunch options, but it is the first meal of the day that is the crowningachievement.

