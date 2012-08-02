Milwaukee Sail Loft's Outdoor Paradise

The outdoor deck at the Milwaukee Sail Loft (649 E. Erie St.) is located at the terminus of the RiverWalk. The many outdoor tables offer sweeping panoramic views of the Milwaukee River and the Hoan Bridge. As the name implies, the menu tends toward seafood, with items like crab cakes, blackened marlin and surf and turf. But diners will also find casual fare, including burgers and a substantial Tuscan Cobb salad. Many people visit just for a drink. There are two barsas you'd expect, the outdoor one sees plenty of action.