Parthenon Foods’ International Flavor

Parthenon Foods (9131 W. Cleveland Ave., West Allis) is located in a quiet residential neighborhood. The name implies Greek foods, but the items here have a far wider range. You will find jars of Serbian ajvar, Hungarian hot paprika and a wide assortment of olive oils. Deli cases have olives in bulk, cured meats and sausages, and many types of feta cheese, including ones from Bulgaria and Romania. This is a very international market. There also is a section with unusual alcoholic beverages. Slivovitz comes in several fruit flavors. Parthenon Foods may not be the size of a big-box store, but its merchandise has great depth.