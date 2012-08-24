Poco Loco's Prized Patio

Poco Loco Cantina (4134 W. River Lane) is a cozy Mexican restaurant located in the heart of the old village of Brown Deer. Two counters provide seating for about 20 patrons. In the summer, however, additional seating is available on the landscaped patio. These outdoor tables are highly prized. The menu holds some treats as well. Steak tacos rarely get as meaty and tender as the ones here, and you will also find unique options like a blue crab quesadilla. The refined fare includes a daily fish special. Enjoy the patio while the weather is still warm.