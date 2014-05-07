Port Washington's Restaurant with a View

The City of Port Washington in Ozaukee County is cherished for its scenic harbor and if you’re looking for a beautiful view of Lake Michigan while dining, Newport Shores (407 E. Jackson St.) is the coastal place to choose.

The establishment, in business since 1989, has been a consistently popular, affordable dining spot for locals. Though a bit noisy due to the full-service bar in the center of the restaurant, the atmosphere is nice, the harbor theme emphasized with model ships and boats framing the upper edge of the large, beautiful bay windows. The view is spectacular—you can see the length of the breakwater all the way to the city’s famed art deco lighthouse. It’s quite an inspiring sight. Large TVs are located around the dining room for sports fans as well. In the summer, Newport opens up a patio area that boasts a tiki-like bar, tables for dining and a small performance stage.

The food is delicious. Newport Shores is best known for its daily fish fry options and seafood dinners, but does a great job with its other entrées as well. The menu is expansive, offering a wide variety of appetizers, salads, lighter fares, hearty pork and poultry options, burgers, sandwiches and steaks. If you’re seeking surf, try any of the establishment’s shrimp dinners. The tasty stuffed shrimp ($11.95) is deep fried and filled with cheese and crab meat. Additionally, the perfectly prepared Alaskan king crab and South African lobster tail are well worth the market price. If you’re craving something else, try the juicy Shore Burger ($6.40-$6.95), a half-pound of Black Angus beef served with chips and a pickle. Or choose from the many available steaks, or simply have the best of both worlds with a surf and turf combo plate. But honestly, the fish fry, fish sandwiches and fish entrées are the shining stars here—available are tilapia, whitefish, catfish, haddock, Lake Perch, walleye pike and sometimes northern pike and bluegill. Newport is also open for an all-you-can-eat brunch from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sundays ($3.95-$9.95), with omelets made to order until noon.

Conveniently located, you can walk to a variety of Port hotspots before and after your meal, including Veteran’s Memorial Park, which hosts many summer performances, the bluff, the beach, the harbor, the newly opened bird sanctuary located where the coal dock used to be, and, of course, the city’s historic Main Street boasting many great businesses.

Newport serves lunch Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and dinner Sunday 12-9 p.m., Monday 4-9 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday 3-9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 3-10 p.m., with summer closing times a half hour later. Reservations are recommended.

Newport Shores Restaurant & Cocktails

407 E. Jackson St., Port Washington

262-284-6838

$$

foodspot.com/clients/wi/portwashington/newportshores

Handicap Access: Yes