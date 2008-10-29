Short Orders (A Taste of Art Coffee Bar & Deli)

On sunny days the light streams into the large windows of A Taste of Art Coffee Bar & Deli (4701 W. Lisbon Ave.). Standard offerings of coffee drinks and fruit smoothies get a boost from a menu that strives for originality and great deals. Among the latter is a Tuesday all-you-can-eat combo of spaghetti, garlic bread and salad for less than $7 and a free lunch special (!) every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. On a recent visit, the jerk chicken was a large pile of expertly spiced white meat (the size perhaps compensating for the long wait?) complemented by succulent stewed cabbage. Free Wi-Fi is an incentive for students and professionals wanting to grab a quick meal, and some of the wall space is devoted to original work by local artists. A Taste of Art, open since February, still has a few kinks to work out, but is a welcome presence in the neighborhood.