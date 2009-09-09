Short Orders (Kue's Bangkok)

Kue’s Bangkok (249 N. Main St., Thiensville) defies the notion that strip mall restaurants are best avoided. This gracefully appointed Thai establishment exudes as much class as it does variety in its extensive menu. In the same way many Mexican taquerias offer tortilla chips before the meal, Kue’s brings out airily crisp shrimp chips. From there, options extend from beef, chicken, pork, tofu, shrimp and mixed seafood dishes in peanut, brown and curry sauces to noodle entrees, catfish, duck and meal-sized soup. Spring and rice noodle rolls, satay and generous portions of laab (spicy beef salad over lettuce) number among the appetizers, alongside less common items such as breaded bean curd in pineapple sauce. Don’t let an unassuming exterior dissuade you from trying homey, unique Asian cuisine in Ozaukee County.

Correction: Fiesta Restaurant and Bar (2501 W. Greenfield Ave.) was misidentified in the Aug. 27 “Short Orders” as El Historico Briggs Pub and Grill.

Photo by Amelia Coffaro