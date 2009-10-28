×

Nov. 6-7 marks Madison'sfirst Wisconsin Original Cheese Festival, the crowning event in a list ofactivities hosted by the Wisconsin Cheese Originals. The new member-basedorganization is designed to share information about specialty, artisan andfarmstead cheeses through events like informative seminars, tours andcheese-maker receptions. Chefs, suppliers, retailers, dairy producers andall-around cheese enthusiasts fill the ranks of this fromage-loving group forits nice membership perks, like pre-market cheese tastings and insider info.

Here are some impressive stats:

According to the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board, ourstate is home to approximately 15,000 dairy farms that milk more than 1.2million cows to produce an average of 18,850 pounds of milk each per year.About 90% of this milk is used to produce cheese at 115 plants. Wisconsin has moreskilled and licensed cheese-makers than any other state in the union, and isthe only one that offers a “Master Cheesemaker” program. Our cheese-makerscraft more than 600 varieties, types and styles of cheese, more than 2.4billion pounds a year, which accounts for over 25% of all domestic cheese.Participants in the “Master Cheesemaker” program are not only required tocomplete studies in dairy science and cheese-making before they can belicensed, but they also have to serve as an apprentice under a licensedcheese-maker. These are all worthy reasons for a party of epic proportions.

The first Wisconsin Original Cheese Festival is atwo-day event that offers visitors the opportunity to taste more than 100cheeses from three different categories.

n Specialty: cheeses that are notably unique, ofexceptional quality, or produced in quantities of less than 40 million poundsper year

n Artisan: handmade cheeses created in small batches

n Farmstead: products made on the farm from milkproduced by cows on that farm

This year's sold-out festival has also attractedcheese-lovers because of its fun lineupof activities. Friday night's “Meet the Cheesemaker Gala Reception” at theGrand Terrace gives participants the opportunity to meet 30 Wisconsincheese-makers and sample their wares. The next morning the festival is offering two tours: a private bus tour oftwo Green Countycheese factories, including Chalet Cheese, the only Limburger cheese-maker inthe United States,and a fondue lunch at Roth Käse's culinary center; or a personalizedwalking tour of the largest producer-driven farmers' market in the country,with lunch at Fromagination near Capitol Square.

Saturdayafternoon is dedicated to six educational tasting seminars that cover topicslike Wisconsin's washed-rind, cave-aged and goat and sheep cheeses, as well ashow to pair cheese with wine and beer. The festival comes to a close onSaturday evening with the “Artisan Cheesemaker Dine Around,” when chefsat six participating Madison restaurants partnerwith a unique Wisconsin cheese-maker to host athree-course dinner at a private table for 12.

Innovation, rigorous standards and artistry arehallmarks of Wisconsin'slong, rich heritage of cheese production. As the self-proclaimed capital of America'sDairyland, our state is a central figure in the revival of artisan andfarmstead cheese-making, a position worthy of celebration.

Plan for nextyear's second annual Wisconsin Original CheeseFestival by visiting www.wicheesefest.com.n