April 2024 Restaurant News

Sushi lovers have even more options, the Bay View neighborhood remains a culinary hot spot, and a beloved Irish pub announced that it is closing next month.

Chubby’s Cheesesteaks (multiple locations) owner Mazin Hamdan recently purchased property at 1652 N. Water St. to create a food truck park.

The Deep Groove art and music café will open in the former Brady Street Futons (1200 E. Brady St.) space. Customers will be able to enjoy food and beverages against a backdrop of art and music on vinyl.

The third location of Mae Velma's Corned Beef is now open at 3872 N. Teutonia Ave. In addition to their signature corned beef sandwiches, fish, shrimp and chicken dinners, along with soups and sides, are also available.

Room Service sushi bar opened at 2159 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., in the Bay View neighborhood. The restaurant, located in the same space as Todd I Believe I Can Fry, will feature a full bar, rooftop patio and ground-floor outdoor patio.

Awi Sushi will open in the former Angry Taco spot, 755 N. Water St. The Colorado-based chain boasts more than 70 different sushi rolls, along with salads, soups and appetizers.

Meiji Cuisine (2503 Plaza Court, Waukesha), serving hibachi, sushi and Chinese cuisine, plan to open a second location in the former Genesis restaurant space, 3740 S. 108th St., Greenfield.

× Expand Photo via Paloma Taco & Tequila - palomatacoandtequila.com Paloma Taco & Tequila Paloma Taco & Tequila

Paloma Taco & Tequila opened in the KinetiK apartment building at 2156 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. Paloma also has a location at 5419 W. North Ave. Paloma is one of four restaurants planned for KinetiK’s lower level. Others include Mochinut and Roll Up, a dual concept with serving mochi donuts, spring rolls and bowls. Rounding out the lineup will be Ni’s Burmese, featuring Burmese and Thai cuisine.

The New Jersey-based Honest restaurant chain, offering vegetarian Indian dishes, will open its first location in Wisconsin at 3400 S. 27th St.

Sinabro, featuring Korean noodle dishes, appetizers and sides, opened in the Third Ward at 316 N. Milwaukee St., Ste102.

Let It Be, a Beatles-themed bar and restaurant, will open soon at 716 Clinton St., in Waukesha. The venue, inspired by the legendary Cavern Club in Liverpool where the Fab Four performed in their early years, will feature an English oak bar and a performance area that mimics the legendary U.K. club.

This and That

“Top Chef” contestant Dan Jacobs and chef Dan Van Rite, who own DanDan (315 E. Erie St.) and EsterEv (2165 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.), will host a dinner series featuring other “Top Chef” contestants and award-winning chefs. Guest chefs at EsterEv include Amanda Turner on April 30; Kevin D’Andrea on May 7; Danny Garcia & Sumaiya Bangee on Aug. 6; Jorge Guzman on Sept. 17; Savannah Miller on Oct. 15; and Cole Ersel on Nov. 24. For tickets, visit exploretock.com/esterev/.

The DanDan series welcomes Soo Ahn on May 5; Manny Barella on Aug. 4; Sean Pharr on Sept. 8; Michelle Wallace on Oct. 27; and Cesar Zapata on Nov. 3. For tickets, visit exploretock.com/dandan/.

The Pfister Hotel (424 E. Wisconsin Ave.) will again offer Mother's Day Brunch in the Grand Ballroom on May 12 from 9 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Selections include salads, seafood, brunch entrees, a carving station and dessert. Reservations are required; visit thepfisterhotel.com/events/details/743278ef-e55b-434f-91c0-b11d00f93e2a for more details.

ARIA at Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel is offering a Mother’s Day brunch menu created by Executive Chef Erik Hansen, May 12 from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Reservations are required; visit saintkatearts.com/events/aria-mothers-day-brunch. Also on Mother’s Day, Mason Street Grill will host Mother’s Day Brunch from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Reservations are required; visit masonstreetgrill.com/menus/brunch for more details.

The Bartolotta Restaurants will celebrate moms with special brunch buffets or three-course brunch menus for Mother’s Day, May 12, at Bacchus – A Bartolotta Restaurant, Joey Gerard’s – A Bartolotta Super Club, Mr. B’s – A Bartolotta Steakhouse’s Brookfield and Mequon locations, Ristorante Bartolotta dal 1993 and at the Italian Community Center. For more information and reservations, visit bartolottas.com.

Also, Bacchus – A Bartolotta Restaurant will host a Spanish Wine Dinner May 15. The event features Gil Family Estates from Spain for a six-course, five wine-pairing dinner showcasing the rich heritage and traditions of Spanish winemaking.

Lou Malnati’s (multiple locations) will honor teachers across the greater Milwaukee area during Teacher Appreciation Week. From now through May 3, students, parents and fellow administrators are encouraged to nominate their favorite K-12 teacher. Five local teachers will be celebrated, and one local teacher will be selected to win free pizza for a year from Lou Malnati’s, and a $250 pizza party package for their school. Visit loumalnatis.com/nominateyourteacher for more information.

× Expand Photo via The Blind Horse Restaurant & Winery The Blind Horse Winery The Blind Horse Winery

The Blind Horse Restaurant & Winery, a Napa Valley-style destination in Kohler, Wis., celebrates its 10-year anniversary April 27 from 1 to 5 p.m. with live music, a cake-cutting, door prizes and wine samples. The Blind Horse is also planning to open a second location in Cedarburg, Wis.; watch future Eat/Drink columns for more details.

Egg & Flour Pasta Bar owner Adam Pawlak will participate in the Home Plate Charity Concert benefit for veterans, hosted by Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich and his family, on July 25.

Closures

Thistle & Shamrock (3430 N. 84 St.) will close May 17. They owners cited via social media a long-term, upcoming construction project planned along Lisbon Avenue as a factor in their decision. Thistle & Shamrock’s Irish theme and large fish fry menu draws loyal customers throughout the city.

Pizza Man closed their location on 2060 N. Humboldt Blvd. The restaurant moved to the Humboldt Avenue space a year ago after leaving its long-time location on Downer Avenue. No reason for the closure was given by the business on its social media post, but their other location at 11500 W. Burleigh St, in Wauwatosa, remains open.

Falafel Guys will close their location at the Mequon Public Market, 6300 W. Mequon Road as of April 28.