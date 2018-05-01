Stars, Strippers and Cinco

It’s spring in Milwaukee. Sort of. I think. The calendar tells me it is, but I can’t shake the feeling that Jack Frost is stalking me, waiting to stomp on my flip-flop-wearing feet and bring blustery winds back to Cream City. Dare I get out my tube top and short shorts? Dare I ready my diaphragm for horny guys fresh outta college graduation? I’m not sure, but if anything is going to get me into the spring groove, it’s Cinco de Mayo.

I mean really, folks. A day to relish margaritas, tacos and Hispanic men? Sign me the hell up! From daylong events for the family to spicy happy hours for adults, there are plenty of ways to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Milwaukee. (And May 5 lands on a Saturday this year...like you need an excuse for a tequila.) You’ll also find special stars coming to the Milwaukee stage, bawdy bingo games, concerts and chances to meet new people. Check out my social calendar this week, and you’ll be amazed at the fun in store.

I’ll be back next week with some advice for the lovelorn (email me at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com), but until then, it’s fiesta time in Milwaukee!

RUTHIE’S SOCIAL CALENDAR:

May 5: Safe Zone Workshop at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.):

Looking to learn more about the LGBTQ+ community? Want to turn your business or organization into a safe zone for others? Maybe you’re looking to learn more about a loved one or better understand yourself. Don’t miss this 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. workshop that explores gender and sexual identity, vocabulary and how to become a better ally to this community. Contact ccole@mkelgbt.org to learn more and to register.

May 5: Milwaukee Veg Expo at Hart Park (7300 W. Chestnut St., Muellner Building): Whether you live a vegan lifestyle, want to learn more about a plant-powered lifestyle or simply enjoy eating healthy, don’t miss this third annual nod to thinking and eating green. Featuring vendors, speakers, food samples and more, the expo is open 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

May 5: Cinco de Mayo Family Festival at UMOS (2701 S. Chase Ave.): Grab the kids and celebrate the fifth of May with this 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. party. Ethnic food, hand-clapping music, silly contests and a car show round out the family friendly fun day that’s free and open to the public.

May 5: Kentucky Derby Happy Hour Party at Art*Bar (722 E. Burleigh St.): Put on your Sunday hat (well, you know what I mean), and hit this hip hot spot for a special 3-7 p.m. Saturday happy hour. Enjoy The Kentucky Derby on the big screens with two-for-one mint juleps, derby-attire contests and more fun.

May 5: Cinco de Mayo Party at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): The boys at this Cathedral Square bar sure know how to host a good time, and Cinco de Mayo is no exception. Stop by any time after 3 p.m. for drink specials, tequila shots, music, salsa dancing and a few other surprises. Ole, amigos!

May 5: Circle of Friends Kickoff at Anew Healthcare (7405 Harwood Place): Relish this 7 p.m. night of music, food and friendship as you help the City of Festivals Men’s Chorus kick off their year. The chorus will offer a sneak preview of their spring concert, offer up beverages and more during this open-to-the-public fundraiser.

May 8: Coffee Connection at Next Act Theatre (255 S. Water St.): The team at the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce is at it again with this 8-9 a.m. coffee clutch offering networking opportunities to like-minded businesses. Rub elbows, make connections and meet a few new friends during the free meet and greet.

May 8: Dita Von Teese at the Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.): The modern goddess of burlesque struts into Milwaukee with a lavish salute to the bump and grind. Accompanied by a talented cast, over-the-top sets and jaw-dropping (and pant-tenting) costumes, Dita’s show is not to missed. Open to those over 18 only, the curtain rises (and the clothing drops) at 8 p.m. Swing by pabsttheater.org for tickets, which start at $25.

May 9: HamBingo with The Brew City Sisters at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): The sassiest sisters in town blow into the pink-and-purple burger palace to host a night of R-rated bingo. Support this group that gives so much to the city with a donation. (The 10 bingo games are free.) Great prizes, juicy burgers and frosty beverages...sounds like it’s time to eat, drink and be “Mary” during the 8 p.m. event. Call 414-488-2555 for reservations.

May 9: Trixie Mattel’s ‘Now with Moving Parts’ Tour at Turner Hall Ballroom (1040 N. Fourth St.): Milwaukee’s very own breakout honey sashays her skinny keester back home with her one-woman show. Winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars” season three and star of “The Trixie and Katya Show,” Trixie promises songs from her new album, comedy and lots of memories you’ll cherish of this drag superstar. The concert starts at 8 p.m. with tickets available at pabsttheater.org. Tickets range in price from $25 to $99. See you there!

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com and follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester and Facebook at Dear Ruthie.