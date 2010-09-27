Back in the 1960s, John Fahey and Leo Kottke uncovered a new dimension for guitar with very old roots in the rich soil of American music. Milwaukee guitarist Colin O’Brien has long been immersed in many varieties of old-time music. On Inside These Guitars, he follows the finger-style trail of Fahey and Kottke into a realm of richly evocative instrumentals that elevate Americana into chamber art. Most of the melodies are original (with a nod to Fahey in “Speedboat Going ’Round the Bend”), masterfully composed for six- and 12-string guitar.

A CD-release concert takes place 3 p.m. Oct. 3 at theWisconsin Conservatory of Music.