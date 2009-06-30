Elvis Costello's frequent collaborator T-Bone Burnett produced Secret, Profane & Sugarcane, an Americana-inflected album working with country and folk traditions for images of sawdust floors set to mandolin and fiddle. Costello intended one song, "Complicated Shadows," for Johnny Cash, but the Man in Black died before recording it. Burnett co-wrote two of the tunes, and Loretta Lynn helped write the lovelorn ballad "I Felt the Chill." Secret covers miles of emotional ground, from the playfully bawdy "Sulphur to Sugarcane" to the haunting "I Dreamed of My Old Lover" and the starkly enigmatic "How Deep Is the Red."

Elvis Costello performs at 9 p.m. on July 5 at Summerfest's M&I Classic Rock Stage.