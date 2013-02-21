Love Changes was 40 years in the making, in a manner of speaking. In 1972 Gary Tanin, a young Milwaukee songwriter, released an LP of hopeful melancholy called Love Changes All . It was naked, just voice and piano, but was a step toward a career of ever more technological music making, including Internet collaborations before most musicians had heard of uploading files. In 1995-1996, in a move to return to basics, Tanin says he "went back to where I started—huddled down at my piano and focused on what I was feeling." He documented those songs on a four-track cassette recorder, just voice and piano plus minimal overdubs. At the end of 2012 he finally mastered the tracks and released them on CD as Love Changes .

Listening to those demos from the mid-’90s, Tanin discovered that the songs "worked together as a group" and their lyrics answered the sentiments on Love Changes All . "It was like an older guy years later looking at the same subject through a different lens," he says. Bright optimism has faded into gray reality, and weariness and regret are the prevailing emotions. Much of the music carries the DNA of late-period Beatles, although the standout number, "Heart of Stone," moves in somber cadences Leonard Cohen could understand.