The high-energyaffinity between punk rock and traditional Eastern European music was exploredas far back as Brave Combo and Camper van Beethoven. Gogol Bordello, a group ofAmerican transplants from the former Soviet Unionworking the East Coast club circuit, bring a pointed edge to the enterprisewith their new album. Produced by Rick Rubin, the band’s loose-limbed songs arepowered by fiddles and accordions as well as guitars, bouncing along on temposthat careen between stomping rock and crazed polka. The lyrics, as thoughtfulas they are forceful, are delivered with raw urgency.



