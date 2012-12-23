In Trance opens with “Nightwalk,” a roof-shaking roar of heavy blues-rock with Whirling Dervish fiddle, kind of like Cream on tour in Africa, jamming with the locals. JuJu is a superb confluence of British alt rockers and West African traditionalists, numbering a griot and a Portishead collaborator among its members. Nothing else on In Trance rocks as hard as “Nightwalk,” but much of the music settles into a dusty, desert blues groove similar to Tinariwen, the semi-nomadic Tuareg-Berber band produced by JuJu’s guitarist Justin Adams.