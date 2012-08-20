<p>Milwaukee singer Ocie Jackson's first release caters to soul-gospel sensibilities. Jackson adds her sweet, emotionally effusive soprano to songs of praise and testimony, most of which would sound as at home in smooth jazz and adult R&B contexts as they would on BET and in Northwest Side churches on Sunday mornings. The hip-hop stutter editing and producer brand shout-out sound intrusive and out of place, but Jackson redeems the proceedings with enthusiastic finesse. A duet with local pastor/vocalist Darrell Hines (his phrasing redolent of soul singer Jaheim) provides one among several highlights. <br /></p>