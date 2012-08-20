Ocie Jackson

My Heart, My Song (Behind the Cross Music Group)

by

<p>Milwaukee singer Ocie Jackson's first release caters to soul-gospel sensibilities. Jackson adds her sweet, emotionally effusive soprano to songs of praise and testimony, most of&nbsp;which&nbsp;would sound&nbsp;as at home&nbsp;in smooth jazz and adult R&amp;B contexts as they would on BET and in Northwest Side churches&nbsp;on Sunday mornings. The hip-hop stutter editing and producer brand shout-out sound intrusive and out of place, but&nbsp;Jackson redeems the proceedings with enthusiastic&nbsp;finesse. A duet with local pastor/vocalist Darrell Hines (his&nbsp;phrasing redolent of soul singer Jaheim) provides&nbsp;one&nbsp;among several&nbsp;highlights. <br /></p>