×

Brazilian music in the ’60s is remembered for greatsamba and bossa nova, but alongside those rapidly evolving sounds was a superbrock band. Os Mutantes constructed their own tropical psychedelia frommisunderstandings of the Beatles and other global pop heroes of the era. Absentfor 30 years, Os Mutantes has returned, not as a toothless oldies act on SouthAmerica’s county-fair circuit, but as vital artists, picking up the beat wherethey left it and then pushing ahead. With Haih,the band’s sizzling rock, gorgeous Latin rhythms with echoes of the Near East, bittersweet pop melodies and unconventionalarrangements transcend any barrier of language.



