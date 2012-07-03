Do you miss the mellow punk reggae rock of Sublime or The Red Hot Chili Peppers, when "funk metal" was a legitimate descriptor for Flea & Co.? If you would like it with more jamming and from guys with hip-hop roots, Milwaukee's Recalcitrant offers up such a sound. On <em>Borrowed Power</em>, the quartet reins in the exploratory impulses, keeping every song under six minutes, but with lyrics that often sound born from the stream-of-consciousness faux-profundity of stoner revelations. Get past that, and you may enjoy Recalcitrant's successful fusion of disparate influences.