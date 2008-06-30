After a hiatus, Milwaukee 's Repertoire has regrouped for another contribution to today’s soft rock. With new vocalist/WKTI contest winner Jaizon Plaga, the quintet coalesces folk, pop-country, jam rock, reggae and a twinge of garage punk into a sound that would fit comfortably on adult contemporary, alt rock and Top 40 radio stations (though the album could use a touch more polish). Moving On's generally hopeful songs and gentle arrangements will appeal to fans already hooked on the grooves of John Mayer, Rusted Root and The Fray. With further production finesse (and perhaps a less generic name?), Repertoire should have the goods to gain fans far beyond Wisconsin 's border.