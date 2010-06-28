×

Bounding, ebullient,fraught with youth, at once joyous and tortured: The diminutive Swedishwhirlwind of songwriting energy known as The Tallest Man on Earth is back for asecond full-length release.

As on 2008’s Shallow Grave, Kristian Matsson revealshimself to be undoubtedly a man of the world and, probably, of his father’sfolkie record collection. Bert Jansch pops up, as does the ghost of Nick Drake,but there’s far too much optimism and hope on the likes of the title track andthe lush “Troubles Will Be Gone” for anything too sad/sappy.





His offerings arethat of a tireless troubadour with a commendable, frenzied right-hand techniquethat displays little regard for the well-being of the strings. And with thatunrestrained nasal croonpart rustic, part street-cornerit’s unavoidable tocompare him with Greenwich Village-era Dylan. Of course the liltingjingle-jangle delivery is at least in part derived from a certain Americanvoice-of-a-generation, but this is still undeniably lyricism of a singular,personal kind.





There isimagery to inspire bad high-school term papers (“The Drying of the Lawns”), andthe vibe of dark bedroom poetry (“Burden of Tomorrow”). But with such tight,hooking turns of phrase, and such a heedless, wide-eyed, jaunty enthusiasm for,well, everything, it might be best to simply appreciate such a uniquelyfreewheelin’ force of nature.