Various Artists

The previous volume in this series of funky soul gospel compilations included Milwaukee's Masonic Wonders among its anthologized acts. The second volume carries a Wisconsin connection as well. Two of Good God! Born Again Funk's more traditional contributors, The Jordan Travelers and The Chicago Travelers, either recorded for Sauk City's famed Cuca Records or at the label's studio. The 18 tracks collected here may take cues from James Brown, Sly Stone and The Meters, but the sentiments are more sanctified than party-down.