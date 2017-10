The Summerfest grounds may be empty today, but tomorrow will be a different story. Thousands will pour through the gates to take part in Milwaukee's premiere musical and cultural experience. We, over here at the Shepherd Express, will keep you in the loop of what to do and who to see over the next 11 days.

Stay tuned right here for daily updates, including show reviews and photo blogs from the Cascio Groove Garage, as well as highlights from other ground stages.

Stop by our tent and say hello!