Record Store Day 2009

Dan DuChaine may be the only record store owner who's actually trying to drive traffic away from his shop on Record Store Day, an annual event created last year to draw attention to independent record stores. While shops around the country will be celebrating with in-store performances and promotions on Saturday, April 18, DuChaine is instead pushing a Pabst Blue Ribbon-sponsored Bay View pub crawl, which will begin at his shop, Rush-Mor Records, around 1 p.m., then cycle through neighborhood bars like Frank's Power Plant, Puddler's Hall and Burnhearts, which will host concerts from bands like Bear Proof Suit and Father Phoenix.

"We figured our shop is kind of small to keep people at for hours on end, so we might as well spread out throughout the day," DuChaine says. "But there's always those people who are more interested in buying music than having fun and partying, so we'll be open all day for them."

The crawl returns to Rush-Mor around 5 p.m. for a performance from Wereworm-"We may also get some grills going," DuChaine says-then concludes with an 8 p.m. show at Club Garibaldi headlined by the Rusty Ps.

Milwaukee and Greenfield's Exclusive Company locations are each offering their own more centralized live music lineups. Greenfield's event will feature performances from, among others, White Wrench Conservatory, 1956, Brief Candles, Disguised As Birds, IfIHadaHiFi and Get Rad, all excellent Milwaukee-area bands that stand in curious contrast to Cannibal Corpse, the touring metal act that will also be there for an in-store signing session (they'll be playing The Rave later that night). The East Side Exclusive Company, meanwhile, will welcome locals like Quinn Scharber and the…, The Reckless Hearts, Plexi 3, Invade Rome, The Trusty Knife, The Candeliers and The Mighty Deerlick, who are all featured on a new Milwaukee music compilation with the charmingly 1990s-titled Buzzcity. Proceeds from that CD benefit 91.7 WMSE.

Both Rush-Mor and the Exclusive Company will stock limited edition Record Store Day-only releases, a harvest that this year includes live albums from Pavement, My Morning Jacket and the Gaslight Anthem, as well as a 7-inch split from The Flaming Lips and The Black Keys.

The East Side Exclusive Company's Record Store Day line-up:

The Midwest Beat

Quin Scharber and the...

Sugar Stems

The Hussy

The Reckless Hearts

Plexi 3

The Nice Outfit

Invade Rome

The Trusty Knife

Pezzettino

Golden Coins

The Candeliers

The Might Deerlick

The Greenfield Exclusive Company's Record Store Day line-up:

Pius Jazz Ensemble

The Greenfield High School Marching Band

White Wrench Conservatory

The Scrubbers

1956

Kingdom Nada

Brief Candles

Disguised as Birds

IfIHadAHiFi

The Wildbirds

Get Rad