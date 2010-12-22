Antler Antennas Close 2010 with a New EP

×
The Milwaukee art-rock/spazz-hop sextet Antler Antennas will have particular occasion to raise a glass of champagne on Dec. 31: The group's New Year's Eve performance at the Stonefly Brewery with Pezzettino will double as the release party for their latest EP, Edge of the World, their third release in less than a year.
Edge of the World is a typically shape-shifting disc from the collective, an even more eclectic variation of the freaky, B-boyed electro-funk records the D.C. band El Guapo used to make. The David Bowie-ish title track is a wash of glitchy synthesizers, while "How about no, Equator" is four and a half minutes of post-rock and free-jazz tangents. "Singular Irregular," released in September as a single, is included here as well, and it's still a total jam, a spaced-out head trip indebted to Def Harmonic.
Antler Antennas' New Year's Eve bill with headliner Pezzettino also includes a performance from Plight of a Parasite (a Figureheads side project) and a DJ set from 88.9's Tarik Moody, who closes out the party from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m.
MP3: Antler Antennas - "Singular Irregular"
