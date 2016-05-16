Bask in the Warmth of Chris Siegel's Euphoric Summer Dance Jam "This Is How"

It’s probably a coincidence that KIINGS’ Chris Siegel dropped his new single on a bright, sunny morning after what was hopefully the last chilly weekend of the spring, but it's fitting, because “This Is How” feels like an official declaration that summer has arrived. This one has beaches and barbecues written all over it: With its steel drums and euphoric rhythmic builds, the single plays like a Milwaukee-centric answer to Jamie xx’s “I Know There’s Gonna Be (Good Times).” And like most of Siegel’s output with KIINGS, this track is a group effort, featuring production assists from Milwaukee beatmaker Strehlow, and vocals from Siren (who sounds absolutely phenomenal channeling the magnificent house wailers of MTV’s early ’90s “The Grind” era) along with Lex Allen and regular KIINGS contributor Christine Hoberg. There’s so much going on here yet it all gels beautifully.

Stream the track and conjure visions of Barnacle Buds and buckets of iced Coronas below.