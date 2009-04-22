Cage The Elephant: Worse Than Asher Roth

While critics are reserving their heaviest fire for the mostly innocuous Asher Roth, a one-man Flobot with delussional Eminem aspirations, a much more obnoxious monster is gaining traction: Cage The Elephant.

Through means I don't fully understand, though I suspect they involved NME magazine, this Kentucky band recently conquered England, and now they're returning to American shores bigger, stronger and better financed. Their stateside push has already begun: They played Coachella last week, and they were announced as part of the Lollapalooza line-up yesterday, while their nagging single "Ain't No Rest For The Wicked" has crept into American rock radio playlists over the past month, with a second single, "Back Against The Wall," nipping at its heels.

Listening to this stuff is like watching as G. Love borrows your iPhone without asking then drops it without apologizing, while the dude from The Vines finishes off your last box of cereal.