Download Kid Cut Up's New "Super Mix"

As the co-host of WMSE's Tuesday night hip-hop program "Mad Kids," DJ Kid Cut Up is reputed as one of Milwaukee's preeminent rap DJs, but on his new mix he steps away from hip-hop to display his breadth. Culled from bits of his summer sets and new remixes and mash-ups, Kid Cut Up's 50-minute Super Mix is aimed squarely at the clubs, with unabashed crowd-pleasers from Daft Punk, Basement Jaxx, MGMT and Michael Jackson and commercial pop from acts like Black Eyed Peas, Soulja Boy and David Guetta grounding less likely source material (Rush, Queen, Nirvana). In its eclecticism, the mix recalls Girl Talk, but Super Mix isn't nearly as manic as Girl Talk's new All Day; it's more interested in keeping crowds dancing than having them play an endless game of spot the sample.

The mix posted for free download through his website.