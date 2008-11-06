Girl Talk's Election-Night Party

I figured I didn’t need Girl Talk to have a good time Tuesday night. The city was already in rare form, as Bay View bars filled to near-capacity in anticipation of a Barack Obama victory celebration (and not to mention in response to the rare offer of free beer). I figured I didn’t want to be any place that wasn’t displaying election results, so I skipped the show.

I am an idiot.

By all accounts, the sold-out show was an all-out party, and yes, something of an election party, too, since the venue projected CNN’s election coverage. Alex Rewey’s review of the show will run in next week’s Shepherd, but TJ Fackelman does a great job capturing the scene over at Fan-Belt.

Perhaps the best testament to the scene comes from the incomparable Turner Hall Ballroom house photographer CJ Foeckler, though:

Free beer be damned; from the looks of it, I missed a memorable party.

[Good as Marnie Stern was, last night’s Gang Gang Dance/Marnie Stern concert, by the way, was a poor replacement.]