Justin Vernon's Eaux Claires Festival Will Return For Another Trip into the Woods

The rare music festival that promised a unique experience and actually delivered on it, Eaux Claires drew huge crowds and earned rave reviews in its inaugural weekend this July, so it seemed almost certain to return. Today the festival confirmed the news: It'll return to the Chippewa Valley on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 16, 2016, with presale tickets available starting Thursday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. "Presale purchases will receive the lowest price tickets, as well as a guaranteed right to purchase a campsite before they go on sale in early 2016," organizers wrote on the festival's website.

Of course, no lineup has been announced yet—that'll also come in early 2016—but with Bon Iver's Justin Vernon and The National's Aaron Dessner once again curating, fans have a pretty decent idea of what they're in store for. A press release also promises an improved experience this year. "In particular, enhancements in camping, food and beverage experiences are all underway, and more will be announced in 2016," according to the press release. "Also, with the introduction of improved culinary options, 2016 Chippewa pass holders will receive a two-day complimentary culinary experience including a specially prepared lunch and dinner each day, along with beer and wine, served in a relaxing environment just steps away from the main stage."

That's welcome news, since the food options at this summer's festival were pretty weak, and the lines for those limited options were often punishing. That might sound like nitpicking in the scheme of things, but there's always room for improvement.