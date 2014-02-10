Kiings Team With San Fermin's Rae Cassidy on "Feel"

Anybody who purchased the debut from the Brooklyn indie-rock ensemble San Fermin on the strength of their live show must have been a little disappointed to discover the group's most commanding presence wasn't even featured on that record. Singers Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig handled the female vocal parts on the group's self-titled debut, but on tour those duties fall to Milwaukee native Rae Cassidy, who's been turning heads—and, in the case of New York Times columnist Paul Krugman, giving heads the full, 360-degree Exorcist spin treatment—with her warm, deceptively big voice. She's looking more and more like San Fermin's breakthrough star each month, and hopefully she'll play a significant role on the group's next record. In the meantime, though, she's collaborated on a track with the Milwaukee electronic duo Kiings, who are preparing to release their collaboration-heavy debut full-length in April.

Co-written by Cassidy, "Feel" is a grand, cinematic set-closer of a ballad that's probably going to leave Krugman panting into a paper bag. Stream it below, and catch up on Kiings' recent collaborations with Christine Hoberg and Christopher Porterfield if you missed them.