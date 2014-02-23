Klassik Does "Danny Glover"

Every so often a rapper surprises me. Who knew Klassik even listened to Young Thug? Specializing in cleanly produced jazz-inflicted hip-hop, the posh Milwaukee rapper is the temperamental opposite of Atlanta's manic, syrup-addled wildcard, but even he can't resist the pull of Thug's club hit "Danny Glover." This week Klassik became the 347th rapper to jump on the track, and it's a hoot hearing him trying to tap into the song's lunatic wavelength and mimic Thug's giddy vocals tics. "I don't know what the fuck Young Thug be saying," he confesses up front, "but this beat be banging."

